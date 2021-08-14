Khabib Nurmagomedov Signs Contract With Third Division Russian Football Club

Khabib Nurmagomedov is apparently a football player now.

The former UFC lightweight champion announced his retirement from mixed martial arts last year and has largely stuck with it as he continues his ventures outside the sport.

He owns many businesses, one of which is his own MMA promotion, while he also regularly trains as well as coaches and corners his teammates such as Islam Makhachev.

And having always shown a keen interest in the sport of football, Nurmagomedov has now further broadened his horizons as third division Russian team FC Legion Dynamo reportedly signed “The Eagle” to contract.

They would even post a photo of Nurmagomedov seemingly agreeing on a contract on their Instagram account on Friday.

Nurmagomedov Previously Expressed Desire For Football Transition

If this is actually true, it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

Nurmagomedov is a self-confessed fan of Real Madrid and has shown that he has legitimate knowledge of the sport and its players.

Not to mention the fact that he previously expressed his desire to transition to football back in January as he claimed he was ready to field offers as a free agent.

“Preparing for my football debut ⚽️ I’m free agent, and ready to accept offers.”

Another Russian third-division team in FC Kamaz offered to sign Nurmagomedov shortly afterwards, but Nurmagomedov didn’t seem to be receptive to it.

However, FC Legion Dynamo seem to have had better luck.