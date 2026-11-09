Nurkhan Zhumagazy Stops Kim Kyung Pyo In Round 1 At RIZIN 55

Nurkhan Zhumagazy turned a clinch exchange into the decisive position against Kim Kyung Pyo at RIZIN 55. The Kazakh lightweight won by referee-stoppage TKO from ground punches at 3:34 of the opening round on November 8 at LaLa arena TOKYO-BAY in Funabashi, Japan.

Round 1: Kim’s early pressure gives way to ground strikes

Kim opened by driving his southpaw opponent toward a corner with a double-leg attempt. He worked from the clinch with an underhook, short punches and a knee as he tried to unsettle Zhumagazy’s balance.

Kim’s single-leg briefly put Zhumagazy down, but he stood and disengaged. Kim then threw a right high kick and straight, and connected with a right body kick. The eventual reversal came when Zhumagazy closed the distance and threw him to the canvas from the clinch.

Kim tried to build back to his feet from half guard and reached around the head. Zhumagazy stayed over him, landing right hands as he broke that attempted recovery. With Kim unable to escape the pressure near the ropes, the referee intervened rather than let the barrage continue.

A third RIZIN win changes the lightweight picture

RIZIN’s written account records Zhumagazy thanking the crowd and requesting a championship opportunity, saying he was ready whenever and wherever it came. That was a request from the winner, not an announcement of a booked title match.

This was not his promotional debut. He arrived in RIZIN in November 2025 and needed only one minute to submit Tatsuya Saika with a D’Arce choke. Against Tenya the following April, he instead had to go the full distance and won by unanimous decision. Those earlier appearances gave him experience of both a rapid finish and a longer contest before this assignment.

The Tenya matchup also had unusual conditions: his opponent missed weight, started with a two-point penalty and could not record a victory. Zhumagazy’s win remained an official result. The distinction matters when assessing the run that brought him into this scheduled lightweight meeting, rather than treating every previous outing as an identical test.

Kim had been working toward his own place near the division’s leading names. His most recent RIZIN appearance before Sunday was a March win over Yusuke Yachi, stopped by the doctor after a cut. That followed an earlier ground-strike victory over Daigo Kuramoto, leaving him with successive wins to build on.

After clearing the RIZIN 55 weigh-in, the South Korean faced another established finisher. He had previously finished Patrick Usami by rear-naked choke and Tural Ragimov with punches in RIZIN, while Spike Carlyle handed him a submission defeat between those successful spells. The pre-fight discussion of a possible callout therefore came before a demanding opponent, not after a guaranteed step toward a belt.