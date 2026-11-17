Nurkhan Zhumagazy wants the winner of Luiz Gustavo versus Mikuru Asakura, but is waiting for RIZIN’s decision. In the promotion’s November 10 written interview after RIZIN 55, the Kazakh lightweight outlined that preferred route toward a championship. The account below paraphrases the Japanese original.

Why the December matchup is not a promised title route

The opponent he ultimately gets could depend on a distinction already raised when the RIZIN 55 winner named those two fighters. Gustavo is the organization’s lightweight champion, but his December 31 meeting with Asakura was not announced as a championship defense. At the November 3 launch in Nagoya, RIZIN chief Nobuyuki Sakakibara said the Brazilian wanted a title fight while Asakura preferred a non-title contest for his first lightweight appearance. The initial announcement left the final format subject to adjustment.

The current Super RIZIN 6 card lists their meeting at 71 kilograms over three five-minute rounds, without a lightweight-title designation. In contrast, it explicitly labels the featherweight and women’s super atomweight championship contests. The event is scheduled for Vantelin Dome Nagoya. Zhumagazy’s request therefore should not be read as a confirmed title eliminator, a booked next fight or a guarantee that the December winner will hold the belt.

In a November 14 written post, he also invited suggestions about his next opponent.

He rated that matchup evenly: Gustavo’s physical advantage against an opponent moving up, balanced by Asakura’s technique. He was happy to have achieved his intended finish against Kim Kyung Pyo, whose experience and strength he respected. He felt capable of matching that strength himself.

The clinch changed his original plan

Their November 8 contest at LaLa arena TOKYO-BAY ended with a referee-stoppage TKO from ground punches at 3:34 of Round 1. RIZIN’s official report describes Kim pressing forward into a corner and briefly putting his opponent down with a single-leg attempt. The eventual winner recovered, later brought Kim to the floor and landed right hands near the ropes until the intervention. That independently recorded sequence provides the setting for his tactical explanation, rather than evidence that his desired next opponent has been selected.

His original plan was to defend Kim’s grappling and return to striking. Feeling effective in their first corner clinch persuaded him to initiate grappling instead, potentially surprising Kim. Training from the eventual finishing position gave him confidence in his ground punches. He also greeted supporters using Japanese phrases he had learned.

The change of approach follows an earlier RIZIN appearance that demanded a different kind of control. At LANDMARK 13 in Fukuoka on April 12, he beat Tenya unanimously after three rounds. The contemporary official account describes his movement and left straight keeping distance before a final-round reversal, throw and late choke attempt. That contest demonstrated work across the scheduled distance; November’s finish came without needing a second round.

The April result also carried conditions that should remain attached to comparisons of his recent performances. Tenya had exceeded the 71-kilogram limit by 3.5 kilograms and began with a two-point red-card deduction. RIZIN allowed a Zhumagazy victory to stand, while a defeat or draw would instead become a no contest. The recorded outcome remained a win. Unlike Kim’s separate post-fight assessment, those conditions concern the earlier opponent, not a sanction imposed at RIZIN 55.