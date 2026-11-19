New South Wales says three sold-out UFC pay-per-view events in Sydney have generated more than A$45 million for the state’s visitor economy. The government published the figure on November 18 while outlining its case for the next show, UFC Fight Night at Afterpay Arena on Sunday, February 7, 2027.

The February card will be the fourth event delivered through the state’s multi-year UFC agreement. Visitor-economy activity and the promotion’s own ticket revenue are different measures; the government is reporting the former, not the amount collected at the box office.

Premier Chris Minns presented the partnership as a way to attract visitors and support hotels, restaurants and local jobs. The new statement does not include an event-by-event breakdown of that figure or disclose the hosting payment for the coming card, leaving those separate financial questions unanswered in this announcement.

ANNOUNCING: Fight Night Sydney 2027. Because Sydney is the Nation’s true home of UFC. My Government has worked with the UFC to bring three mega fights to Sydney. These have been blockbuster sold out events. And true to our promise, we’re doing it again. pic.twitter.com/trrTaitnyR — Chris Minns (@ChrisMinnsMP) November 17, 2026

What the earlier A$16 million commitment covered

The previous investment was discussed in a March 5 NSW parliamentary budget-estimates hearing. In the published uncorrected transcript, Destination NSW official Karen Jones described an election commitment of A$16 million for three UFC events. She said the third had already taken place, but the final contractual milestone had not yet been evaluated.

Jones explained that the assessment involved ticket and travel data, with evaluation reports typically arriving within three months of an event. Asked how much money remained to be acquitted, she cited commercial confidentiality and the state’s competitive position against other jurisdictions. She did not provide a remaining balance.

For UFC 325 on February 1, Jones gave a sellout attendance of 18,102 and said an estimated two-thirds of tickets had been bought from outside Sydney. That was an estimate at the time, not a finalized visitor count. The March testimony does not establish whether the outstanding milestone was subsequently settled.

The November release now identifies another show under the partnership. It does not set out how the fourth event’s financial terms relate to the earlier three-event commitment. Subtracting that historical commitment from the new visitor-economy figure would therefore not establish the net financial benefit of this next card.

Sydney’s next show has a Sunday morning start

The arena lists Quillan Salkilld against Benoit Saint Denis as the five-round main event. Robert Whittaker faces Bogdan Guskov in the co-main, described by the venue as Whittaker’s second light heavyweight assignment. His earlier divisional appearance came against Nikita Krylov.

The government distinguishes this as Sydney’s first UFC Fight Night since 2017, rather than its first UFC event in that interval. Afterpay Arena gives a 9am local ticketed start for February 7. That listing is not a promised walkout time for either of the headline fights.

The UFC announced its social presale in a November 19 photo post, with general public sales scheduled for Friday, November 20. The arena says its change from the Qudos Bank Arena name has not affected scheduled events or tickets. Spectators are advised to allow extra time for travel and security screening.

Venue rules require children aged 15 and under to attend with an adult. Backpacks and bags larger than A4 are prohibited, and the arena is cashless. Visitors should bring a card or phone for purchases inside rather than assume that having a ticket changes those entry and payment conditions.