NSAC Deny Knowledge Of Prexisting Conor McGregor Injury: ‘We Wouldn’t Let Them Compete’

If Conor McGregor was injured going into UFC 264, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) had no knowledge of it.

McGregor lost his trilogy to Dustin Poirier last weekend in Las Vegas after breaking his tibia towards the end of the first stanza.

Of course, the Irishman would later call it an illegitimate win and even revealed he had stress fractures going into the fight which is what led to his tibia break.

“I was injured going into the fight, people are asking me ‘At what point did the leg break?’ Ask Dana White, ask the UFC, ask Dr. Davidson the head doctor at the UFC, they knew my leg had a stress fracture going into that,” McGregor said. ‘They were debating pulling the thing because I was sparring with no shin pads and I kicked a knee a few times. So I had multiple stress fractures in the shin bone above the ankle, and then I have trouble in my ankle anyways throughout the years, through fighting all the time.”

McGregor followed this up with images of his ankle being wrapped up in fight camp as proof of his claim.

All you pull out merchants wouldn’t last 13 seconds in my world.

My 4 part Netflix docuseries coming soon has the entire bts.

I’m gonna title it “Mad Mac’s: Fury Road” pic.twitter.com/nNNShC8mfo — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 16, 2021

NSAC Refute McGregor Claim

If this was the case, it would certainly not look good for the NSAC, as they would have let an injured fighter compete and go on to further aggravate his or her injury.

That is why NSAC executive director Bob Bennett unsurprisingly denied having any knowledge of such an injury without mentioning McGregor directly.

“If we ever knowingly had information a fighter wasn’t fit to fight, we wouldn’t let them compete,” Bennett said Friday to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It would go to a doctor, and a doctor would make that decision as the expert.”

This still begs the question — if McGregor was seriously injured with his left leg, why did he use it so prominently in the trilogy and risk breaking it?