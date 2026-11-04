Nobuyuki Sakakibara Plans Dubai Talks To Clarify MVP’s MMA Direction

Nobuyuki Sakakibara plans to visit Dubai on November 14 to seek clarity about Most Valuable Promotions’ MMA operation. The RIZIN chief discussed the intended talks with MMAPLANET after a November 3 press conference in Nagoya; the written interview was published November 4.

He said repeated Zoom conversations had not resolved his questions about the division’s structure, scale or whether discussed projects would materialize. His impression that MVP leaned toward boxing was an assessment, not an announcement that it had abandoned MMA.

Sakakibara said, in English translation:

Honestly, we haven’t fully grasped how MVP is going to operate.

No meeting outcome has been reported. He intends to speak directly with PFL/MVP operations personnel while Joji Goto competes. He did not announce a new collaboration agreement. Separately, he welcomed the Nagoya turnout while stressing that a 40,000-person New Year’s Eve event needs more than committed fight fans.

The Merger’s Published Plan

The questions follow a reorganization announced July 30, when MVP and PFL unveiled their merger. Their joint statement described MVP as the combined company’s master brand, with PFL’s roster, league operations, media assets and event infrastructure forming the foundation of MVP MMA. It said the migration would be completed over the coming months, rather than supplying a single public changeover date.

The announcement named John Martin chief executive and a board member, with Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian as co-founders and board members. Bidarian was to continue overseeing the boxing business and major live events. Paul’s role included audience growth, fighter development and brand expansion across the business.

Existing PFL shareholders 885 Capital and Knighthead affiliates were identified as founding investors committing new capital. The organizations said they intended to invest in both boxing and MMA, retain distribution relationships and combine a roster approaching 400 athletes. Further leadership, organizational and operational details were reserved for later announcements. The statement cited 34 PFL distribution partners across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America and other territories, including Australia, Brazil and New Zealand. Those were the companies’ stated plans in July, not fresh commitments obtained during Sakakibara’s November interview.

Why November 14 Offers A Meeting Point

PFL’s October 27 card announcement independently confirms the sporting reason for the trip: Goto is scheduled to face Sergio Pettis at bantamweight at Coca-Cola Arena. The release lists Goto at 21-9-1 and former Bellator champion Pettis at 25-8, with their contest part of the main card.

The promotion calls this its fourth Dubai event and its first there since the MVP merger. It is being staged with the Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism. That establishes an active MMA event under the combined operation, distinct from Sakakibara’s uncertainty about its longer-term direction.

The 15-bout lineup is headed by heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov against Sergei Bilostenniy. Patrick Habirora meets Omar El Dafrawy in the welterweight co-main event. Main-card coverage is listed for 10 p.m. Gulf Standard Time, following preliminary bouts from 6 p.m.; the announced outlets are the ESPN App in the United States and STARZPLAY in the Middle East and North Africa.