Nina Milosevic Stops Priscila Cachoeira In Round 2 At UFC Vegas 124 (Highlights)

Nina Milosevic overwhelmed Priscila Cachoeira on the ground to earn a second-round stoppage at UFC Vegas 124. The women’s bantamweight bout ended at 3:40 of Round 2 at Meta APEX in Las Vegas on November 7, giving the Serbian newcomer a second finish in as many UFC appearances.

The main-card assignment followed her breakthrough against Hailey Cowan in Belgrade on August 1, 2026. This time, instead of doing her best work with body punches on the feet, Milosevic forced the action onto the canvas and kept Cachoeira occupied with defense for much of the contest.

Round 1: An immediate takedown sets the direction

Milosevic crossed the cage quickly and had Cachoeira down within the opening five seconds, according to the UFC’s official account. She immediately moved toward the Brazilian’s back, combining short strikes with the threat of a choke rather than allowing the fight to develop into an extended striking exchange.

The pressure increased during the final minute of the round. Cachoeira made it to the horn, but surviving that first spell did not give her a lasting escape from the positions that had made the opening five minutes so difficult.

Round 2: Ground strikes bring the intervention

Milosevic put her opponent back in trouble on the mat in the second. The official finish footage shows her above Cachoeira near the fence, delivering punches while the Brazilian tries to cover up and turn away. The referee closes in as the unanswered attack continues, then steps between them to stop the fight.

GNP gets this one done ✅✔️ Nina Milosevic gets the R2 TKO! [ #UFCVegas124 | LIVE on @paramountplus ] pic.twitter.com/uKCCnFofAt — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) November 8, 2026

The result is officially recorded as a TKO by strikes. The broadcast’s finish replay gives a closer view of the closing ground attack, while its separate aftermath footage captures Milosevic celebrating her second UFC victory.

Another highlight to the collection 😎 Nina Milosevic delivers a RD2 finish at #UFCVegas124! [ LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/Vx8StvQxaf — UFC (@ufc) November 8, 2026

The celebration footage follows the stoppage.

2 wins, 2 finishes 💪 Nina Milosevic gets the TKO tonight! [ #UFCVegas124 | LIVE on @paramountplus ] pic.twitter.com/WdWneUXt0R — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) November 8, 2026

A fast rise meets a veteran test

Before this event, UFC’s fight preview described Milosevic as riding nine consecutive victories after losing her professional debut. Her earlier defeat came by split decision against Cecilie Bolander in 2023. At 30, she had reached this main-card opportunity only about three years after beginning her professional career. The Las Vegas victory extends that winning run to ten.

Her August appearance in Serbia had already brought several firsts. UFC’s November 4 feature identified her as the first Serbian woman to compete in the promotion, win, finish an opponent and receive a post-fight bonus. Against Cowan, a straight punch to the body created the opening for her to swarm and complete that debut.

In that written pre-fight feature, Milosevic attributed her development to repeated technical practice and her partnership with Renato Subotic. She credited his commitment and understanding of complete mixed martial arts while also stressing her own responsibility to listen and apply the coaching. The article placed their work together at nearly three years.

Cachoeira brought considerably more Octagon experience to the matchup announced earlier in the year. The official preview identified this as her 15th UFC appearance and recalled her knockout wins over Josiane Nunes and Ariane da Silva. That experience and punching power made her a different test from the opponent Milosevic faced in her debut.

Milosevic had also cautioned in the November 4 feature that preparation could not settle every unknown about Cachoeira’s strength or adjustments. She emphasized patience once inside the cage.