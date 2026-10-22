Nina-Marie Daniele Explains Hijab Choice For Movsar Evloev Interview

Nina-Marie Daniele says wearing a hijab for her Movsar Evloev interview was an expression of respect. The UFC content creator addressed the reaction on October 21, a day after sharing a photograph of her outfit during UFC 333 fight week.

Her explanation concerns her own choice for the interview, rather than an announced UFC dress policy or a demand attributed to Evloev. The original photograph showed Daniele in a black headscarf against a UFC interview backdrop; the subsequent conversation was released on her channel Wednesday.

Daniele responds to the discussion

Writing on X, she said:

“I never imagined that me showing respect and wearing a hijab to interview Movsar Evloev would be so controversial”

She added that attracting controversy seemed to be a recurring experience for her. Her earlier October 20 post had introduced the outfit with a lighthearted announcement that she was reporting for UFC 333 duty.

I never imagined that me showing respect and wearing a hijab to interview Movsar Evloev would be so controversial… but then again everything I do is somehow always controversial. — Nina-Marie Daniele (@Ninadrama) October 21, 2026

Evloev favors keeping political questions outside sport

The interview itself opened with Daniele asking Evloev to assess her outfit before moving into a relaxed conversation about his upbringing, personality and interests. Both discussed experiencing bullying while growing up. He described being younger than his classmates and spending time with his siblings.

Halal Nina Drama reporting for UFC 333 duty! pic.twitter.com/5EFIDaGrAl — Nina-Marie Daniele (@Ninadrama) October 20, 2026

There was also a more serious exchange about his preference for staying neutral when asked questions outside fighting. Daniele praised an earlier answer in which he had resisted framing himself through nationalism. Evloev explained that athletes do not necessarily have expertise in politics and should be willing to acknowledge what they do not know, rather than offer an answer that angers others.

Elsewhere, he described pressure as central to his fighting approach and discussed the emotional effect of a poor sparring session during title preparation. He said that feeling passed the following day. His accounts of watching anime, cooking and avoiding added sugar supplied a more personal view of the contender, not a newly announced change to his camp or diet.

A championship assignment remains ahead

Evloev challenges Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight championship on October 24 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The UFC advertises him as an unbeaten challenger entering at 20-0, while the defending champion is listed at 28-4. Petr Yan against Merab Dvalishvili is the bantamweight title co-main event.

The two title fights have different histories: Yan and Dvalishvili are settling a trilogy, while Evloev is pursuing his first UFC championship against an established titleholder. The main card begins at 2 p.m. Eastern in the United States, following early prelims at 10 a.m. and prelims at noon, with Paramount+ carrying the card.

His most recent victory was a five-round majority decision over Lerone Murphy on March 21. Earlier wins over Aljamain Sterling and Arnold Allen also came by decision. That unbeaten run has brought him to the title opportunity now occupying fight week, rather than making the interview an announcement of a different opponent.

That sporting test remains separate from the online discussion. Coach Mike Brown has emphasized Evloev’s discipline and conditioning, while Evloev’s willingness to face future challengers remains conditional on UFC approval. Neither discussion replaces the confirmed assignment against Volkanovski. More MMA news follows the fight-week developments.