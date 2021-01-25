Nik Lentz Announces Retirement Following UFC 257 Loss, Cites Vision Loss As Reason

Over the weekend, Nik Lentz suffered a split decision loss to Movsar Evloev on the prelims of UFC 257. Now he has decided that it is time to retire from MMA, at the age of 36.

Nik “The Carny” Lentz has long been one of the more exciting fighters in the UFC’s lightweight and featherweight divisions. Over the years since his UFC debut in 2009, he has been in some absolute wars in those weight classes.

While he never quite made it to a title level in the UFC, he faced off against the likes of Charles Oliveira, Chad Mendes, and Islam Makhachev, to name but a few. Even when he did not win, he always put up a good fight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ufc (@ufc)

Nik Lentz Announces Retirement

Unfortunately over the weekend, Nik Lentz suffered his third straight loss, in a close split decision to Movsar Evloev. It was a competitive affair with both men having solid moments.

Perhaps one of the deciding factors in this bout, was the damage suffered to Nik’s eye. This exasperated an issue that had shown itself in his previous loss to Arnold Allen.

Following the fight, Lentz took to his Instagram to make an announcement. Citing some vision loss in that damaged eye, he has decided to retire from mixed martial arts competition with a record of 30-12-2 (1 NC).

“They say don’t make rash decisions after a loss, but this one is not rash or even quick for that matter. The injury I suffered to my eyes last year was a career ender. In total I lost about 40% of my vision, but I wanted to see what one more hard fought battle was like with the new eyes. It was clear to me last night that it’s impossible for me to compete at this level anymore. I just can’t lock on to a moving target like I should, and with 40% of my vision practically gone… it’s chaotic to the least 🤣” Lentz wrote. “My life as fighter in the best organization on the planet ends here. I am not sad or upset by it, the day comes for everyone. I stand with my head high, God as my redeemer and my children and wife as my treasure. Fighting gave those treasures and only ask for a little vision as payment. A trade I would make 100% of the time. Thank you to my fans, my coaches, my family and everyone who has been a part of this process. Who knows what comes next for The Carny…. but I can tell you what it’s not. Love, The Carny 🎡 👊🏼”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nik “The Carny” Lentz (@niklentz)

Retirements in MMA always come with the caveat that most do not last forever, but given the health issues, it seems likely that we have seen the last of Nik Lentz in the Octagon. It was a solid career from an ever-entertaining fighter.