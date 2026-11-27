Nick Maximov is still chasing a UFC return despite seven wins and a no contest since his last appearance for the promotion.

In a written interview published by MMA Mania on November 27, Maximov said his four-fight contract expired without a new offer. He described himself as a more mature fighter, frustrated that further victories have not produced another contract.

“That’s the only place I really want to be.”

Maximov said conversations about a comeback had repeatedly led to requests for another performance or finish rather than a deal. He questioned whether representation and unspecified political considerations had affected his chances, without identifying a specific dispute or establishing a UFC explanation.

He intends to keep competing and is considering overseas opportunities. That is an option he is weighing, not an announced booking. His account describes continued ambition and uncertainty, not confirmation that the UFC has agreed to bring him back.

The latest win came at light heavyweight

Maximov’s most recent victory was a unanimous decision over Wildemar Santos at LFA 243 on October 9 in Santa Cruz, California. LFA’s official results list scores of 30-27, 29-28 and 29-28 after the full fifteen minutes at Kaiser Permanente Arena. The promotion listed Maximov at 15-2 afterward; the interview separately accounts for the no contest in his record.

That appearance was a light heavyweight main event, not a UFC middleweight bout. LFA had announced him against Santos in August, describing the matchup as a test between a Northern California-based UFC veteran and a Brazilian regional champion. Neither the announcement nor the final results promised the winner a UFC contract.

At the official weigh-in, Maximov registered 198.2 pounds and Santos 198.6 for the advertised 205-pound contest. Those figures establish the conditions of his latest outing; they do not establish which division a possible UFC return would involve.

The regional run also included a middleweight title defense at A1 Combat 34. UFC FIGHT PASS’s March 28 post records Maximov retaining his belt, and its accompanying footage shows his stoppage of Buddy Wallace. The archive below is that earlier title defense, not footage of a new fight or the November interview.

A different stage of his career

MiddleEasy’s coverage of his May 2022 loss to Andre Petroski records the first-round anaconda submission. The subsequent 2022 roster-departure report listed Maximov with a 2-2 UFC record. His new explanation distinguishes an expired contract from a mid-contract release.

LFA remains his latest competitive reference point. Santos has since been booked into the LFA 248 light heavyweight championship matchup, underscoring that October’s decision and the next title pairing are separate developments. Maximov’s immediate objective remains another opportunity with his former promotion.