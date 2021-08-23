Nick Diaz Spars With AJ Agazarm Ahead Of UFC Return

MMA fans around the world are buzzing to see Nick Diaz finally return to the Octagon after more than six and a half years away. Ahead of this rematch with Robbie Lawler, Nick was seen throwing some hands with Bellator’s AJ Agazarm.

Diaz will be competing for the first time since losing to Anderson Silva in 2015, with the bout being overturned to a no contest after both men failed drug tests. He will be taking on Robbie Lawler in a rematch of their fight from 2004, which has left fans excited to see what Nick still has in the tank.

As this fight draws closer, Nick has been working hard to prepare for a comeback. Among the people he has been training with is Agazarm, who posted to his Instagram recently, with a video of himself and Nick doing some light contact flow sparring, and it looks like Stockton’s favorite older brother still has some decent hand speed at 36 years old.

How Will Nick Diaz Look?

That seems to be the question on everyone’s mind as Nick Diaz prepares to fight for the first time in close to seven years. After all, there have been fighters who have retired and made their comebacks in less time than the last time he fought.

Ultimately there is no way to know how he is going to look until he steps in the cage and the fight starts. That being said, he seems to still have a lot to offer, at least based on his limited training footage, so it’s going to be exciting to watch it all unfold.

Time will tell how long this will last or how far Nick Diaz will be able to ride this comeback. One thing is for sure though, and that is the fact that fans are happy to see him return.