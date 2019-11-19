Nick Diaz Manager: ‘We’re Coordinating’ Potential Jorge Masvidal Fight

Nick Diaz Manager Wants Jorge Masvidal Fight

Nick Diaz recently spoke out about wanting to fight Jorge Masvidal. According to his manager, this is a fight the whole team wants.

Diaz has not fought in several years, instead watching his brother, Nate, flourish in his absence. Therefore, when he spoke out for the first time in a while, fans were listening. One of the big takeaways from his lengthy interview, was that he wants to fight again, and he wants Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal is fresh off a win over Nick’s brother Nate Diaz. The two fought for the BMF title, something that essentially came from Nate. Therefore, when the doctor stopped the fight because of a cut, resulting in a Masvidal win, Nick wanted payback.

According to a recent report, it seems that Cesar Gracie, manager to Nick Diaz, wants that fight too. Speaking with Ariel Helwani, he explained why this was the fight they wanted, and how close they are to getting it.

“Talking to him yesterday, I felt like he’s got the fire back. We’re coordinating some good stuff. now i’m not going to tell you exactly what we talked about. i can tell you my opinion, and my thoughts. I want to see him fight Masvidal. That’s my thing. I want that fight to happen and I kind of relayed that to him. So we’ll see. you know how Nick is with everything. If I get my way, that’s the fight we’ll set up.”

So it would appear that Nick Diaz is looking to make his UFC return. is a fight with Jorge Masvidal something you are interested in?