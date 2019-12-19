Nick Diaz Is Returning? His ‘VIP Ticket Giveaway’ Says Yes

Nick Diaz Apparently Giving Away VIP Tickets For His UFC Return

Nick Diaz was recently flirting with the idea of returning to the UFC. Now he is apparently giving away VIP tickets for his return.

Following Nate Diaz’s loss to Jorge Masvidal, the elder Diaz brother vowed that he would return to avenge his younger brother. Since then, the news has largely died down, as typical for MMA. However, it would appear that Nick has gotten serious about this potential comeback.

According to an Instagram post from Nick Diaz, he is giving away VIP tickets to his return fight. Although there have been no announcements even close to official about him fighting again. Nevertheless, he claims that if you buy products from his website, you can earn entries to his giveaway, for a chance to win these VIP tickets.

“WANT TO WIN VIP TICKETS TO MY UFC RETURN? Shop my limited release with FREE Worldwide shipping until midnight at www.dontbescaredhomie.com and follow the rules below for additional entries”

In addition to this, Diaz gives some extra ways to earn entries for this giveaway. He says that for every five dollars spent at his store, ten entries are earned. Subsequently, the winner will be notified via email and DM.

It seems likely that this could just be a ploy from Diaz to get some final Christmas season sales. Considering the fact that there are still some steps needed to be taken before he can be eligible to compete, this seems like the best explanation. On the other hand, he could just be saving these entries for when his return is official.

Do you think we will be seeing Nick Diaz return to action soon?