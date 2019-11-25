Nick Diaz Won’t Kick Man In Junk, Says He Is ‘About To Be Fighting Again’

Nick Diaz Says He Is About To Be Fighting Again Soon

Nick Diaz has been flirting with the idea of returning to the UFC. Recently, a rather odd situation resulted in him seemingly confirming his return.

Diaz has not competed since 2015, at UFC 183. It was here, that he dropped a unanimous decision to Anderson Silva. However, this result was subsequently overturned to a No Contest, following both men failing drug tests. Silva popped from an anabolic steroid, while Nick failed for marijuana.

Following this result, Diaz was handed an unbelievable five year suspension. Although this was eventually overturned, and has since been served, he has still not competed. As a result, fans have been waiting anxiously for his return.

Following some recent reports, suggesting Nick Diaz may want to fight Jorge Masvidal, things appear to be moving in the right direction. According to a recent video from Nick, for some reason, he was offered to kick a man in his privates, for money. However he would refuse, saying that he did not want to, because he is looking to fight again soon, and does not want to mess that up.

In the middle of being asked to kick a guy in the balls for money, Nick Diaz says he has “big news” and is “about to be fighting again soon.” pic.twitter.com/Jm5rd2ifa5 — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) November 25, 2019

“That’s really not my thing. I don’t want to hurt people,” Diaz caN be heard slurring. “I could, but also, I don’t want to hurt myself. I’ve got big news coming up. I’m about to be fighting again soon.”

Whether or not Nick Diaz is actually going to return soon, is yet to be seen. On the other hand, it says something that he is saying it himself, as opposed to others. The bigger question at hand though, is why is this poor guy getting kicked in his man marbles?