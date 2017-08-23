Smoking Nick Diaz’s Weed During the Total Solar Eclipse

Barefoot in my front yard, I stared at the blinding white sphere above through my eclipse glasses. They were red, white and blue with an eagle flying in front of an artist’s representation of totality. It was so laughably patriotic for little to no reason, I felt like I had a meme on my face. After thinking about it though, illegally smoking weed promoted by an MMA fighter during a work holiday is probably the most American thing I could do. I mean, I got high before I saw Guardians of the Galaxy, so I was definitely toking up if the star of our solar system wasn’t going to be there for three minutes. If any John Q Laws didn’t like that, well, I don’t know what to say other than the terrorists have won.

I parade waved to a group of ladies in straw hats as I ducked into my car. They were sitting in a square patch of grass no larger than ten feet with sweating mason jars full of iced tea. Any other day, it’d be a strange sight to see a group in lawn chairs set up in the parking lot outside of the bank. Don’t get me wrong, it was down-right Twin Peaks-y, but there was only a couple of hours left until the sun disappeared.

Folding my newly acquired Eclipse America 2017 glasses on the neck of my shirt, I started speeding home. These patriotic cardboard spectacles were so rare, I had to attend the eclipse party that my bank was putting on just to get them. They weren’t selling the glasses, but they gave them to any members who were okay with hanging out at the bank while darkness swallowed the Earth. They had hot dogs, assorted bags of chips, and MoonPies. I had other plans though, involving some weed back home that would mess my eyes up way more than their fresh diced onions.

12:55 PM on the Monday the world may end is a pleasant time to puff Super Lemon Haze. Just to take the edge off. A vaporizer warm-up routine felt required before I sparked a nunchaku of pot endorsed by Nick Diaz himself. Exhale. Cue vivid flashback of Pete’s Dragon except with me as Pete. I fixed some cinnamon waffles with almond butter and some honey. The door was open and the breeze was nice. It got eerie still and quiet outside. I felt like it could be the first day of the rest of my life. I was Donnie Darko.

The glow pulled me outside. Your focus on the sun is heightened when you know it’s going away. I grab one of the Recovery pre-rolled joints. Each California Finest joint comes sealed in a glossy rectangle, the kind of package that looks like you’d open it and find a powder that turns your water into lemonade. I tore the corner and the musk of a dead skunk quickly created a new layer of atmosphere. Dank but also sweet, a smell you shouldn’t enjoy but actually do, like pumping gas. Some flora and fauna have their own scent warnings. This was how the marijuana cautioned me. The fact that my next door neighbor could smell this thing if they stepped outside, told me this plant was going to overpower my body and that I had to just make peace with that. Not too long after the first inhale, the moon would takeover the world. I was so concerned about boiling by corneas, that I didn’t think twice about frying my mind.

Perfect chunks were missing out of the nuclear ball in the sky. Shadows shimmered and winked back at me with crescent deformations. It was both strange and absolutely beautiful. I had to rub my eyes; pinch myself. This eclipse started to fool me into thinking I ate mushrooms instead of just being high. Complex is an understatement when trying to describe the musty smoke. Think of an overripe fruit buried in damp, fresh soil. It’s an incredibly strong indica but surprisingly smooth, I don’t recall even coughing once. The marvel of the moment distracted me from how stoned I was.