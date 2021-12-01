Nicco Montano Hospitalized After Being Assaulted By MMA Fighter In Hotel

It has been hard road for Nicco Montano ever since she won UFC gold.

The Rise & Fall

Montano would become the first Native-American UFC Champion, when she won the The Ultimate Fighter 26 finale in 2017. She has had a trail of bad luck upon touching the UFC title.

It would all start with her withdrawing from her first title defense against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 228. Montano would be stripped of the belt shortly after. Following this would be a loss to fellow TUF winner Julianna Pena, a USADA suspension and 7 cancelled bouts.

Montano would be cut by the UFC after a failed weight cut earlier this year.

Free agency wouldn’t do her any favors either. She would be upset with a anti-UFC documentary about her, ‘exposing her for free‘ in ‘Warrior Spirit’.

Her Testimony

Another unfortunate situation would befall Montano on the 4 year anniversary of winning the UFC title. On Tuesday night, she would allegedly be assaulted in a hotel by MMA fighter, Justin Watson. She would reveal this on her social media, saying she had been hospitalized after the incident.

“Tonight, Justin Watson stood on my neck,” Montano wrote in a Instagram story. “And stomped my face in then kept kicking me and shoving my hair into his fist and the corner of the bed frame. I got away for a second to run down the hall (naked) screaming for my life as he tried to drag me back by my hair. Luckily, someone from the hotel hear my screams and came to my rescue.

While someone would eventually come to Montano’s rescue, Watson, the alleged attacker, was not apprehended. Watson lost his pro MMA debut a week ago before a physical altercation ensued with Montano.

“I’m in Texas, not knowing where he is and scared. I’m in the hospital and I’m soooooo lucky to have the technique and strength that I have to have defended myself.”