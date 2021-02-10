(Video) Francis Ngannou Recollects Feelings Surrounding First Fight Against Stipe Miocic

The journey of Francis Ngannou to get in the position he is currently in has been a long one. Ever-evolving, Ngannou is a completely different man and fighter from the first time he ever fought Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight title. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Ngannou interpreted his own personal thoughts of how the first match with Stipe went, and how he felt at that time.

Stipe Miocic is aware that Francis Ngannou has grown as an MMA fighter, however, he doesn’t believe it will change the outcome of their upcoming rematch. Regardless of Ngannou’s improvements or the vegas betting odds, Stipe still believes that he will come out on top during their main event rematch at UFC 260.

Ngannou Speaks on Improvement Since First Stipe Miocic Fight

Sitting with Rogan on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Ngannou shared his memories leading up to the first fight with Miocic.

“I had two different feelings from that fight,” said Ngannou in reference to his first fight with Stipe. “First, I was very upset and disappointed that I didn’t win the fight. When anyone is fighting for a title, they want to come out victorious. But, to be honest, I always looked at that fight and watched it and thought ‘this is good. I just learned too much in that fight.’ explained Francis. “Even though I was at that level (of a championship competitor) in the fight, I still had a missing part in my game.”

Showing Improvements

Ngannou went on to say the things that he learned in the first fight. Learning to prepare himself for a 5 round fight, as well as noticing the holes in his game that need to be adjusted. Plus, because he was knocking opponents out so early in fights, he never truly took the time to train inside of the octagon properly.

Now, all of that has changed leading into the rematch with Miocic. With all of Ngannou’s improvements, it’ll be interesting to see what happens at UFC 260.