(Video) Francis Ngannou Destroys ‘Jackass’ Star Ehren McGhehey With ‘Full Force’ Nut Shot

We finally got to see Francis Ngannou hit somebody in the nuts.

No, we’re not joking. It’s not another cliffhanger teaser for the movie, ‘Jackass Forever‘. We got the full package this time. The UFC Heavyweight Champion clocked actor Ehren McGhehey in the nutsack midway into the film.

They Do Their Own Stunts

Unfortunately for McGhehey, it wasn’t a fake punch from Francis and he didn’t have a stuntman step in for him. If you’ve ever seen a Jackass movie, you know that they’re their own stuntmen.

The production crew would pull off another crazy stunt with McGhehey in his underwear. McGhehey initially agreed to be punched in the ‘cojones’ by a lightweight fighter. But the actor got no Conor McGregor. Instead, Ngannou showed up to the scene with boxing gloves.

The Video

Things got ugly. You can see it for yourself below.

Ngannou Rewatches The Footage

‘The Predator’ would take a gander of his handiwork.

“I think these people are crazy,” Ngannou would later reflect on his YouTube channel. “[McGhehey] was surprised. You can just see on his face like, ‘damn’.” “I hit full force. I was nervous though. I was like, ‘what can happen?’

Ngannou felt conscientious about hurting another man outside the Octagon. Especially, it being on camera and all. However, once he made it to the set, he knew there was no going back.

Second Time’s The Charm

It actually took Ngannou two times to find the finishing move on the actor.

“The first time (I was going to punch him) he moved. He didn’t get hit in the nut. I had to do it the second time. “I never hit somebody in the nut (before). It took him back. He survived though.” Ngannou added.

Thank god for that last part.

Jackass Forever is now playing in theaters. Enjoy, because Ehren McGhehey’s nuts most certainly didn’t.