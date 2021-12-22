Francis Ngannou Is ‘Impressed’ By Jake Paul’s Knockout Of Tyron Woodley

Consider Francis Ngannou impressed with Jake Paul.

Paul’s Success In The Ring

The influencer would score the biggest win of his career last weekend. He would not just beat Tyron Woodley again, he’d knock him out cold this time around. Paul overpowered Woodley, sending him face-first onto the floor with an overhand right.

‘The Problem Child’ now stands at a perfect 5-0 in professional boxing, stopping every opponent within th distance. Many are still doubtful of Paul’s skills as a boxer. He still has yet to face an authentic boxer. Despite this asterisk, it would be found out that Francis Ngannou is ‘sleeping’ on Paul no more.

Ngannou Was Impressed

The UFC Heavyweight Champion is starting to believe Paul is the real deal. Not just everybody is able to knock out Tyron Woodley. It’s a rare sight to see as last weekend was only the second time that Woodley has been KO’ed in combat sports. Ngannou sees a real problem for people in ‘The Problem Child”.

“Honestly, I was impressed by Jake Paul.” Ngannou told TMZ. “I didn’t see that coming. I was sure that Tyron Woodley was going to win this fight. But, you’re going to (have to) give it to Jake Paul, he made a statement. He used the statement and he proved that his money is where his mouth is. It’s there he’s taking himself very seriously.” “Oh, you bet,” Ngannou continued. “I take him seriously. He proved it.”

Paul, 24, still has a lot of ground to cover and a lot more to prove in his career. While he is still early in his career, Ngannou is taking the Youtuber-turned-boxer seriously.

Making A Statement For Himself

‘The Baddest Man in the World’ also has to take his next opponent very seriously. Ngannou defends his title for the first time against Cyril Gane. He will look to dispatch of his former teammate at UFC 270 next month, to start out his year right.

“I feel pretty good. I’m also excited to be back there and make some statement. It’s been a little while and I’m very excited about January 22nd. There’s a lot on the line for me in this fight.”