UFC 252 is scheduled to be the home of a massive heavyweight trilogy match between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier. The heavyweight title has switched hands between both men. So, the third match should solidify which competitor is the better overall mixed martial artist. However, Francis Ngannou is the most feared man in the division in the opinions of many. And, UFC President Dana White has stated that Ngannou will possibly serve as an alternate in the event that Cormier or Miocic is unable to compete at UFC 252.

Heavyweight knockout artist Francis Ngannou proved that he’s a major threat to the heavyweight division when he knockout Junior dos Santos. And, it only took him 1:10 of the first round from inside the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. After the performance, Francis made it clear that he would like a title shot. In fact, during his post-fight interview, he was adamant that he wanted to face the winner of Cormier vs Miocic 3.

Dana White Says Francis Ngannou Could Be Alternate at UFC 252

Now, Francis may have his chance. Dana White recently appeared on a popular MMA Youtube podcast. During the conversation, he mentioned that Francis Ngannou could serve as an alternate for UFC 252.

“We’ve talked to (Francis Ngannou]) about that (serving as an alternate),” said Dana. ” I don’t know where we are on those talks, but yeah, obviously if one of those guys fell out, we’d be looking to put Francis in there.”

Taking the Opportunity

So, it appears that the ball would be in the court of Francis when it comes to being a backup. Cutting weight and sitting on standby could be a risky move. Especially because there is no guarantee that he will be able to fill in. However, staying ready also has its benefits.

Francis will more than likely take the opportunity to serve as a fill-in. Particularly if he is compensated by the UFC accordingly.