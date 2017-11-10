MMA Rundown

New video shows Conor McGregor Stockton Slapping an athletic commission member

This sounds made up. Conor McGregor Stockton Slapping athletic commission members in Dublin.

No words.

We already covered McGregor running from the crowd and jumping into the cage here.

Now new footage shows Mac slapping random commission folks.

LOL is this real life? Bellator 187 airs tonight on Spike TV on tape delay 9 et/8 ct.

