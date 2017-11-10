New video shows Conor McGregor Stockton Slapping an athletic commission member

This sounds made up. Conor McGregor Stockton Slapping athletic commission members in Dublin.

No words.

We already covered McGregor running from the crowd and jumping into the cage here.

Now new footage shows Mac slapping random commission folks.

Conor McGregor also slapped a commissioner tonight as he was told to get down from the cage. Not good. Video via @BryanLaceyMMA https://t.co/g2wFMsETTc pic.twitter.com/WZkXSV7oOT — Dale Jordan (@MMAMadDale) November 10, 2017

LOL is this real life? Bellator 187 airs tonight on Spike TV on tape delay 9 et/8 ct.