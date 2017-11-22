New Rumor: Is a Stipe Miocic vs. Cain Velasquez fight in the works for UFC 220 main event?

The UFC heavyweight division is backed into a corner. With no obvious contenders emerging in the top ten, Stipe Miocic vs. Cain Velasquez may be back on the table for the UFC.

Rumors have already been surfacing that Miocic is close to signing a new deal and an UFC 220 main event spot may be the reason why. Check the screen cap below and possibly a look into the future of the UFC heavyweight division.

Boston and UFC 220 may have its main event and Stipe Miocic vs. Cain Velasquez, pending health, may be the best heavyweight fight fans have seen in years.