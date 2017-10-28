New Interview: Conor McGregor talks May rematch, Paulie and defending his UFC title

Nearly sixty full minutes of Conor McGregor with a live microphone in his hand? Sold! You had us at “nearly”.

From last month’s “An Evening with Conor McGregor” event, Mystic Mac’s full interview is now up. The Glasgow, Scotland interview was previously only available for those who attended the live show.

Watch as Mac gushes over a potential Mayweather rematch, a MMA fight with Malignaggi, defending his UFC title soon and much more.