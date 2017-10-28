MMA Rundown

New Interview: Conor McGregor talks May rematch, Paulie and defending his UFC title

Conor McGregor evening
Nearly sixty full minutes of Conor McGregor with a live microphone in his hand? Sold! You had us at “nearly”.

From last month’s “An Evening with Conor McGregor” event, Mystic Mac’s full interview is now up. The Glasgow, Scotland interview was previously only available for those who attended the live show.

Watch as Mac gushes over a potential Mayweather rematch, a MMA fight with Malignaggi, defending his UFC title soon and much more.

Tommy Messano
Tommy Messano is a writer residing in Gilbert, Arizona who is best known for his work as a Mixed Martial Arts journalist. His work has been featured on a number of publications, including Sherdog.com, MiddleEasy.com, ESPN.com, the abandoned WCL.com as well as his own site, ULTMMA.com (R.I.P). An Arizona State University alum he can often be found marketing and public relating things to people when not writing on The Internet.
