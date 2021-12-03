Neil Magny & Khamzat Chimaev Once Again Call For Welterweight Showdown

Neil Magny and Khamzat Chimaev have had yet another social media exchange and both have expressed interest in a fight.

Chimaev is a highly-touted and rising UFC welterweight. Many have likened him to a more aggressive version of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Of course, Chimaev is still young in his MMA career but many already have high expectations.

UFC President Dana White recently told Jim Rome that no matter what the 170-pounders are saying on social media, no one truly wants to fight Chimaev. The UFC boss himself even admitted that he doesn’t blame them.

Neil Magny & Khamzat Chimaev Angle For A Fight

Neil Magny caught wind of Dana White’s comments and he reminded Khamzat Chimaev that he’s ready.

🤨 I know a guy who's ready! — Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) December 3, 2021

I come for you, get ready skinny boy 💀 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) December 3, 2021

I've been ready! — Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) December 3, 2021

Back in April, Magny told Middle Easy that he was starting to lose faith in Chimaev actually accepting a bout with him.

“At this point it’s all talk dude. The guy’s just out there saying whatever comes to mind and hoping it sticks. He went as far as saying he would fight Usman, Adesanya, and Jan Blachowicz all in the same night. It’s like, dude it’s all cap. This dude is not out there trying to fight these legit guys… “The matter is out there, the fact that I’m willing to fight him any day of the week is out there, the ball’s in his court now, as far as when he decides to step up,” Magny added. “I was pretty hopeful at first (about the fight happening), but seeing how he’s all over the place and can’t stick to one particular thing, I’m getting less and less confident that this fight is going to take place.”

As it stands now, Magny sits at number seven on the official UFC lightweight rankings. Chimaev has a hold of the number 11 spot.

Magny is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Geoff Neal back in May. As for Chimaev, he was last seen in action back in October. He choked out Li Jingliang in the first round of their UFC 267 clash.