Neil Magny will face Daniil Donchenko in a welterweight matchup at the UFC’s January 23, 2027 event at Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The pairing is listed on the promotion’s official card, placing the established American veteran opposite a Ukrainian fighter who has won his first four UFC appearances.

Nolan King first reported the assignment on November 24, citing multiple sources. His written announcement described it as Magny’s 39th UFC fight. The subsequent official listing confirms the opponents and weight class; it does not identify their exact position in the running order or a bout-specific start time.

The event is headlined by Sean Brady’s rebooked meeting with Gabriel Bonfim. Its main card begins at 1 a.m. UTC on January 24, which is Saturday evening in Nevada. The preliminaries are listed for 10 p.m. UTC on January 23, with Paramount+ carrying the show.

Neil Magny has UFC fight No. 39: He'll take on surging Ukrainian Daniil Donchenko at #UFCVegas125 on Jan. 23, multiple sources say Story headed to @MMAJunkie pic.twitter.com/iQsOY5xdmB — Nolan King (@mma_kings) November 24, 2026

Donchenko brings his Paris victory into the assignment

Donchenko’s most recent appearance was his unanimous-decision win over Punahele Soriano in Paris on September 5. That three-round result extended his unbeaten UFC run and left him with a 16-2 professional record, the total currently displayed on his official athlete page.

The promotion’s written fight history also lists a second-round stoppage of Theodor Berggren on June 27 and a unanimous decision over Alex Morono on February 7. Those different outcomes provide useful context for the January booking: his recent schedule includes both an inside-the-distance finish and victories requiring the full three rounds.

The 25-year-old, who trains at Tiger Muay Thai, is listed as a kickboxer. His professional win breakdown comprises ten knockouts, two submissions and four decisions, with five first-round finishes. Those figures describe his completed career results, not a forecast of how he will approach Magny or how their fight will end.

Magny supplies a different physical test

Magny’s latest official result is a second-round TKO of Ramiz Brahimaj at UFC 330 on August 15. The stoppage came at 3:20, giving the veteran a win in Philadelphia. The January assignment gives him another opponent from the division’s newer generation rather than a rematch of that contest.

His current UFC profile lists a 32-15 professional record, with ten knockout wins, five submissions and seventeen decisions. At 39, the Elevation Fight Team welterweight brings a substantially longer professional record than Donchenko. That experience difference is one of the clearest features of the pairing without needing to attach an unsupported ranking or title-eliminator label.

Their official measurements also show a sizeable reach difference. Magny is listed at 6-foot-3 with an 80-inch reach, compared with Donchenko’s 5-foot-11 height and 71-inch reach. Both compete at 170 pounds. The nine-inch reach gap is a measurable contrast, not evidence that either man has already settled on a particular tactical plan.

The same January card includes Pat Sabatini against Vinicius Oliveira and Smilla Sundell’s UFC debut against Melissa Mullins. Magny and Donchenko have their own confirmed assignment within that lineup, with any later opponent or scheduling change requiring a further announcement.