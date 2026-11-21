Navajo Stirling’s knockout of Jiri Prochazka earned more than a main-event victory at UFC Qatar. The unbeaten light heavyweight joined Amir Albazi, Diyar Nurgozhay and John Mitchell on the promotion’s Performance of the Night list following the November 21 card at ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar.

UFC announced all four recipients in its post-event awards release, while UFC News confirmed that the winners were receiving an extra $100,000. Each selected fighter ended his bout inside the distance, with three striking finishes and one submission represented among the awards.

Four awards at that amount total $400,000 in announced performance bonuses. That figure describes these discretionary awards, not the fighters’ full compensation. The official posts identify the recipients and bonus amount without providing a complete breakdown of contractual pay for the event.

Stirling’s main-event knockout makes the list

Stirling produced the night’s highest-profile finish against a former light heavyweight champion. His right-hand knockout of Prochazka came at 4:58 of Round 2, with only two seconds left before the scheduled main event would have reached its third round.

The result lifted Stirling to 12-0 overall and seven wins in the UFC. He had already stopped Jan Blachowicz in his previous appearance, making Qatar his second consecutive victory against a former champion. The bonus recognized the finishing performance itself; the awards announcement did not establish a future title booking.

Three preliminary-card finishers also collect

Albazi supplied the submission on the list, securing a rear-naked choke against Alessandro Costa at 4:34 of the third round. The rematch had become a difficult assignment before that finish: Costa dropped him during the second round, and Albazi also had a point deducted for grabbing the fence.

By ending the contest himself, Albazi prevented that combination from leaving his result to the scorecards. The pair had first fought in December 2022, when Albazi also won by stoppage. Their second meeting gave him another victory over Costa after unanimous-decision defeats against Brandon Moreno and Kyoji Horiguchi.

See who's walking away from #UFCQatar with an extra $100k 👀💰 Bonus Coverage ⤵️ https://t.co/FHOCWGI6Dl — UFC News (@UFCNews) November 21, 2026

Nurgozhay earned his award through a second-round stoppage of Alik Lorenz. After working from top position and landing ground strikes in the opening round, he dropped the American with a head kick early in the next period. Follow-up punches brought the finish at 0:24 of Round 2.

That head-kick-and-punches victory meant the light heavyweight division supplied two of the four bonus recipients. Nurgozhay’s finish arrived near the start of a round, contrasting with Stirling’s decisive right hand just before the end of his own second round.

Mitchell rounded out the group with the fastest finish among the four winners. Making his UFC debut against Shoaib Yousaf, he landed a knee and followed with ground strikes, ending the lightweight contest at 3:50 of Round 1. The finalized official record lists it as a knockout by knee.

His first UFC victory came in a matchup added during fight week, with Yousaf also making his promotional debut. Mitchell improved to 12-3 and ended the English fighter’s six-fight winning streak. The award added a substantial bonus to a breakthrough that had already arrived before his first round in the organization was complete.