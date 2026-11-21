Navajo Stirling stopped Jiri Prochazka with a right hand late in the second round of the UFC Qatar main event. The unbeaten light heavyweight found the decisive counter after a measured opening and several exchanges at close range, sending the former champion backward into the fence before referee Marc Goddard intervened.

The result extended Stirling’s unbeaten professional record to 12–0 and his UFC run to seven victories. It also gave him four consecutive finishes after a very different start to his time in the promotion. He has now beaten former light heavyweight champions in back-to-back appearances, rather than merely extending his winning streak against less established opposition.

The November 21 meeting at ABHA Arena in Doha was Stirling’s first UFC headlining assignment. He entered after six victories inside the Octagon, with his first three going the distance and his next three ending early. His latest success before Qatar had come against Jan Blachowicz in Serbia, where he finished another former champion in less than three minutes. Stirling had earned his UFC opportunity on Season 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series before completing his first three promotional appearances in nine months.

For Prochazka, the assignment followed his April defeat against Carlos Ulberg in their vacant-title fight at UFC 327 in Miami. That made Saturday’s opponent particularly significant: Stirling trains alongside Ulberg at City Kickboxing. The Czech contender was seeking to move forward after another championship setback rather than defending a belt in this scheduled five-round main event contest. He had previously won every non-title UFC appearance, so this loss ended a distinction that had survived his three successive defeats in championship bouts.

Round 1: Low kicks, feints and an off-balance fall

Both men opened with kicks to the legs. Prochazka added his jab and varied his movement, while Stirling kept returning to the lead leg and brought a one-two into his attack. The former champion connected with a short uppercut midway through the round but continued absorbing kicks downstairs.

The pace remained relatively restrained as they worked out distance. Stirling took occasional larger swings, with Prochazka using his footwork to avoid being caught cleanly. Late in the round, an overhand right countered a body kick and put Stirling on his back while off balance. Prochazka did not pursue a prolonged ground exchange, allowing the action to return to standing.

Starting with the right hand 😤@Jiri_bjp knocks Navajo Stirling down in RD1! [ #UFCQatar | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/mmtBBrBccy — UFC (@ufc) November 21, 2026

A low blow at the horn left Prochazka briefly wincing. Goddard offered recovery time, but the Czech did not take an additional delay before the next round began. It was an interruption at the end of the opening period, not a deduction or an early stoppage.

The completed opening round split the judges. Ben Cartlidge and Clemens Werner each gave Stirling a 10–9 advantage, while Sal D’Amato awarded Prochazka the same margin. The official sheet records no point deductions.

#UFCQatar Official Result: @NavajoStirling defeats Jiri Prochazka by KO (overhand right) at 4:58 of Round 2 Watch The Highlight 👀 ➡️ https://t.co/ul9KT9JRBr

Complete Scorecards ➡️ https://t.co/CPIrVCJEOS pic.twitter.com/InyeNtivMQ — UFC News (@UFCNews) November 21, 2026

Round 2: The clinch gives way to a late counter

Stirling resumed attacking the legs before the pair tied up in the center. They exchanged strikes at close range, and he pushed Prochazka into the cage, landed a knee and separated. The former champion answered with a hard leg kick, then opened up with a forward burst of punches around the middle of the round.

Neither initially took over those heavier exchanges. Prochazka stepped into an overhand right and later landed an elbow before breaking from another clinch. Stirling kept varying his straight punches with low kicks, circling away rather than remaining directly in front of the returning offense.

RIGHT HAND FINDS THE CHIN FOR NAVAJO STIRLING 🤯 WHAT A KNOCKOUT!! [ #UFCQatar | LIVE on @paramountplus ] pic.twitter.com/4iO4WBBiiW — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) November 21, 2026

With only seconds remaining, a slipped punch created the opening for Stirling’s right hand. Prochazka fell backward against the fence and absorbed follow-up punches before Goddard reached them. The official result is a knockout by overhand right at 4:58 of Round 2.