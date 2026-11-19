Navajo Stirling says the expectations surrounding his UFC arrival pushed him into a personal reassessment before he became a main-event contender. Speaking to 1News in a November 19 written interview, he described learning to separate his ambitions as a fighter from the popularity he initially expected.

He acknowledged feeling disappointed with his early performances and struggling with supporters losing confidence in him. That reaction eventually prompted him to reconsider his motivation and put his own development and his team ahead of fame. He said that personal reassessment had relieved much of the pressure he had felt while competing.

When I first came into the UFC, I was definitely feeling my own hype.

Three Decisions Before The Finishes

The distinction matters in Stirling’s case because his difficult adjustment did not involve losing. UFC’s official history records unanimous-decision victories over Tuco Tokkos, Ivan Erslan and Rodolfo Bellato in his first three appearances. Those bouts stretched from his December 2024 debut through September 2025, giving him three full contests before his first UFC stoppage.

His results changed sharply in 2026. He stopped Bruno Lopes in March and Ion Cutelaba in June, both in the second round, before finishing Jan Blachowicz in August at 2:56 of the opening round. He enters this weekend unbeaten at 11-0.

In E. Spencer Kyte’s November 17 UFC feature, Stirling explained why he valued the quieter beginning. He credited the time spent completing rounds with giving him varied experiences rather than an immediate reputation built on quick wins. He contrasted that progression with prospects whose early excitement gave way to pressure when their opposition improved.

That same UFC account outlined a concrete goal behind his increased activity: four fights and four stoppages this year. Stirling said Israel Adesanya’s example and encouragement to compete while young helped shape that approach. He described prioritizing daily training and setting aside distractions outside fighting, rather than pursuing the other opportunities being suggested to him.

A Main Event Before Any Teammate Decision

UFC has scheduled Stirling against Jiri Prochazka for a five-round main event at ABHA Arena in Doha on November 21. The matchup pairs the promotion’s fifth-ranked light heavyweight with its second-ranked contender, a former champion. It is Stirling’s first UFC headliner and his chance to beat a second former titleholder in succession.

Kyte’s feature also described a preparation process guided by the City Kickboxing coaches. Stirling said they gradually introduce tools suited to the matchup, building on his existing skills. He pointed to years of studying Prochazka but maintained that viewers have not yet seen his own best performances.

He described sharing cards with Adesanya and Ulberg, and now Hooker, as a personal milestone. Training beside those established names, he said, had exposed him to their successes and mistakes, lessons he wants to apply to his own career.

In the newer 1News interview, he expressed confidence that his striking background could create openings and hoped for an early finish. He also said Carlos Ulberg supports him, while stressing that any decision about facing his teammate comes after Prochazka, not before. No championship matchup between them has been announced.