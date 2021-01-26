Nate Robinson Clowns On Conor McGregor With Barrage Of Memes

After losing by TKO to Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor has been turned into a global meme. In perhaps one of the most ironic twists in internet history, Nate Robinson has decided to join in on the fun and mock the former champion.

When YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul was returning to the squared circle, he faced Robinson in the co-main event to the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. PPV event. In the end, the NBA dunk champ would be knocked out cold in the second round.

What followed after this, was an onslaught of internet memes, utterly mocking Robinson and his knockout. Like most trendy memes, it only lasted for a few weeks, but everyone made fun of Nate in that moment.

Nate Robinson Buries Conor McGregor

Now it seems that the tides have turned for Nate Robinson, after Conor McGregor’s shocking TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. The Irishman has become the new subject of memes himself, depicting the brutal defeat.

It seems that Nate is getting in on the fun a bit too, as he took to Instagram to share some of his favorite of these memes. The majority of them include both he and McGregor, but he is taking it in good fun.

“Lmaoo man NAHHH! The internet is undefeated and hilarious, but f**k y’all 🤣🤣🤣. I’m cryin #holdat”

The irony of this moment does not seem lost on anyone, as Nate Robinson has decided to do a bit of trolling. That being said, most of these jokes also see him making fun of himself, so it is nice to see him being a good sport about the whole thing.

There is no denying that this loss from Conor McGregor will be remembered forever, and having these memes is helping to ensure that is the case.