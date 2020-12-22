Nate and Nick Diaz Get Intense Training Session In During Quarantine (VIDEO)

Nate and Nick Diaz have been one of MMA’s favorite duos for a long time, with both of them being extremely beloved figures in the sport. Some recent footage sees the pair training together during quarantine, and they are both looking sharp.

The Diaz brothers have been a staple of MMA on the west coast for nearly two decades Nick’s time in Strikeforce was legendary, and he carried much of this success into the UFC, where he made it as far as to challenge for the welterweight title. His younger brother Nate was equally as successful, in large part due to his rivalry with Conor McGregor, which turned into one of the biggest selling pay-per-view events of all time.

Nate and Nick Diaz Hit The Mitts Together

Although Nate and Nick Diaz do an awful lot of training together, it is not something that the public is often privy to. However Nate decided to upload a montage of the two brothers hitting the gym together during quarantine, and it was intense. Posting to YouTube, you can see the pair running through a variety of training, ranging from hitting the speed bag, to BJJ practice, and working combos on the focus mitts.

This was a pretty cool things to see, as the Diaz brothers are hard at work. While Nick is apparently planning on returning to action next year, Nate has not had a fight since his BMF title efforts against Jorge Masvidal. So looking at this training montage, one can not help but wonder if they are preparing for some sort of return to the Octagon in the near future. Either that, or they are just bored in quarantine and like to have fun.

Who would you like to see both Nate and Nick Diaz square off against when they return to action?