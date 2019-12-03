Nate Marquardt: ‘God Spoke To Me’ Said To Unretire

Nate Marquardt Discuss Return To MMA

Nate Marquardt recently announced good intent to return to MMA. You will not believe the circumstances that led him to make the decision to come back.

Marquardt is one of the toughest veterans in middleweight history. The former Strikeforce champion had a mixed career in his UFC run. Subsequently, following three straight defeats, he retired from MMA in 2017.

In the end, like most MMA retirements, Marquardt would not be gone for long. He recently explained in an interview that he is returning to competition, and because of an unbelievable reason.

“Yeah, that’s true, I’m going to be making a comeback. I’ve known it for a while now, but I haven’t made it public. I’ve just been training, going to seminary, staying in shape, and helping guys like Ian (Heinisch) and stuff like that.”

As for what made Nate Marquardt come back? Well, he says it was a supernatural force that helped him make the decision.

“Well it’s kind of a crazy story, man, but I had a dream. God spoke to me, and he confirmed it later in the week by two people I’ve never met before and one friend, as well, that basically I’d be fighting again. That was it, man. After I retired, I didn’t train for like two months, and I actually started feeling really bad physically. I was like, ‘Oh man, I need to get back in the gym,’ so I started lifting weights, running, sparring and grappling a little bit, and then I had the dream.”

As for when he will return, Nate Marquardt is undecided. Nevertheless, he seems excited and ready to make that comeback.