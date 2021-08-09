Nate Diaz Offers To Teach Conor McGregor To Check Leg Kicks: ‘You Should’ve Already Learned’

It goes without saying that Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor are not friends. However Nate recently offered to help Conor learn to check leg kicks, in order for him to beat Dustin Poirier in their fourth fight.

Given the nature of how the third fight between Poirier and McGregor went down, Dana White has made it clear that he wants to see these two fight for a fourth time, after Conor recovers from his broken leg. However many fans think that a fight that makes more sense would be the trilogy between the Irishman and the younger Diaz brother.

Of course, Nate can hardly resist poking fun at his rival, which he did yet again with a post to Twitter. Here he shared a video clip of Conor talking after their second fight, about how much his legs hurt from the attacks of Nate, who told Conor that he should have learned from his mistakes in the past.

“You Should’ve already learned from this,” Diaz wrote.

You Should’ve already learned from this pic.twitter.com/RtbxDcNKw4 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 9, 2021

Nate Diaz Offers To Help Conor McGregor?

As much as that dig from Nate Diaz seem to signal his interest in fighting Conor McGregor, this might not actually be the case. In fact, a follow-up tweet from 209’s own seems to suggest that he’s actually willing to help his old rival.

Nate proceeded to post a clip of Dustin Poirier, recorded at the hospital after Dustin pulled out of his fight with Nate, where he was hurling insults. Make caption this video, by seemingly offering to help teach Conor how to deal with Dustin’s leg kicks, and beat him.

“Don’t trip tho I’ll show you how to do it 💎 🔫” Diaz wrote.

Don’t trip tho I’ll show you how to do it

💎 🔫 pic.twitter.com/tCqCleD8Kt — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 9, 2021

The other possible explanation for this post, is that Nate Diaz is suggesting he will lay out the blueprint on how to beat Dustin Poirier, by fighting him. Given how much he has been calling for a fight with Dustin as well as lightweight champ Charles Oliveira, this very well could be the case.

Of course the idea of Nate and Connor training leg kicks together is far more entertaining, especially considering how much leg kicks have been a known weakness of Nate’s in the past. Either way, it will be interesting to see where Stockton’s favorite younger brother fits in over the next few months.