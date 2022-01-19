Nate Diaz Pushes For Fight With Dustin Poirier: “Consider This My Signature To Fight This F*cker”

Nate Diaz tells the UFC it’s time for him to fight Dustin Poirier.

On Wednesday, Stockton’s very own tweeted at the UFC saying it’s time to fight Poirier, and he basically signed the contract through the internet. I mean, that’s not how it works, but it’s a step in the right direction again.

The Tweet

“@ufc stop playing wit me consider this my signature to fight this fu*ker I been trying to fight for a minute quit slowing down the real fight game it’s time,” Diaz wrote.



@ufc stop playing wit me consider this my signature to fight this fucker I been trying to fight for a minute quit slowing down the real fight game it’s time pic.twitter.com/6LTkbw9Fs0 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 19, 2022

The Diamond – “I’m going to fight you’re [fu*king] ass

Four hours earlier, Poirier simply tweeted, “I’m gonna fight your ass.” If that sounds familiar, it is a call back to Diaz’s infamous callout of Conor McGregor after defeating Michael Johnson at UFC on Fox: dos Anjos vs. Cowboy 2. The callout worked, and Diaz fought McGregor at UFC 196. Will Poirier’s callout work? Let’s pray to the MMA Gods that it does.

Diaz vs. Poirier

The history between Diaz and Poirier runs deep and goes back to 2018. They were scheduled to fight at UFC 230 in the co-main event, which was supposed Diaz’s return fight after UFC 202, after being out two years. They even faced off at the UFC’s 25th Anniversary Press Conference and everything; however, MMA fans can’t always be spoiled, and the fight fell apart when Poirier suffered an injury. They have been jawing at each other since.

UFC 272?

There have been reports that the UFC is looking at Poirier vs. Diaz to serve as the co-main event for UFC 272. However, that might prove to be untrue. According to journalist Ariel Helwani, he says that there is almost ‘no chance’ that the fight takes place in March.

Whether it takes place in March, April or June, the fight must happen at some point because both fighters want it, and it would be a grudge match.