Nate Diaz Sends Message To Those Picking Against Him At UFC 263: ‘Shut The F—k Up, And F—k You’

A lot of people are picking against Nate Diaz in his UFC 263 bout with Leon Edwards. If you just so happen to be one of those people, he has a strongly worded message for you.

It seemed to come out of nowhere when it was announced that Diaz was returning to the Octagon, and that he was set to face number three ranked welterweight Leon Edwards. Nate had not fought since his 2019 BMF title fight, and this was a far cry from the flashy type of fights he had been taking lately.

Nevertheless, this bout is going down this weekend, at UFC 263, in the first ever non-title, non-main event 5 round fight in the promotion’s history. Both men are confident, as there are serious title implications on the line for this fight.

Leon Edwards Needs To Get The Finish

Ahead of the fight, Leon Edwards has gone on record to say that he needs to get a finish over Nate Diaz to potentially get the next crack at welterweight gold. While some would be offended by this sentiment, Nate is not bothered.

In fact, speaking in a recent interview, he said that he actually agrees with Leon about this. He believes that they should both be going out there with the goal to finish each other, and that Leon has the proper mindset.

“Yeah, I agree with him,” Diaz said. “That’s what he should say, that’s what they all say, and I should stop him too. That’s what everybody should do. So I’m ready to get the f—k out of fight camp, get here, and get the job done. That’s my plan, that’s my objective, and hopefully it all goes well for me.”

As for the fight itself, Nate said he was waiting to call someone out until things calmed down with the global pandemic. The reason he chose Leon, was because of the solid resume that the Englishman has put together.

“I was waiting for this whole world to speed back up,. I wasn’t really waiting, I was just trying to get on a good card where everything was happening again, where there’s full crowds, and it was time to go,” Diaz said. “He’s the one who is winning and doing a good job. He’s got an impressive little record and career going on so let’s take that s—t.”

Nate Diaz Sends A Message To His Doubters

Given the stylistic matchup of this fight, Nate Diaz is being considered the underdog against Leon Edwards. Unlike the sentiments that Leon has about needing to finish Nate, this is something the Stockton native takes personally.

In fact, he has heard several fighters talking smack about him in the lead to UFC 266. In response, he offered some not so kind, but very on-brand words to the people who question his ability to win.

“That’s been my whole career, is s—t like that. To all the fighters out there saying anything about me, if it’s not positive as a motherf—ker, then shut the f—k up and f—k you. That’s what I think about you,” Diaz said. “That’s how my whole career has gone and been. If you ain’t got nothing nice to say, don’t say it at all, because that’s how I work, anyway. I don’t got nothing nice to say, I keep my predictions and all that s—t to myself, because all those guys that are (predicting) me losing, they’re not s—t themselves.”

Nate Diaz will have the opportunity to shut the doubters up himself, when he faces Leon Edwards at UFC 263. If he is able to beat Leon, there will not be much negative to say about him.