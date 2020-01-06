Nate Diaz Reminds Us Who ‘Kicked This Whole Fight S–t Back In Gear’

Nate Diaz Puts Whole Fight Game On Blast

Without a doubt, the return of Nate Diaz was one of the big highlights of 2019. He decoded to remind fans of that, in what can only be describe as typical for 209’s finest.

Diaz quickly became one of the sport’s biggest star’s, after his pair of fights with Conor McGregor. However, there were concerns that he may have lost some steam, not competing for a while. Nevertheless, when he returned to beat the brakes off of Anthony Pettis, those questions were answered.

Not only were the fans buzzing about the return of Nate Diaz, but the aftermath bore much excitement too. Following his win, he called out Jorge Masvidal, to determine the “Baddest Motherf—er in the game.” This was universally well-received, so the UFC made the bout. This became the biggest card of the year, with a specially made belt, and an appearance by The Rock.

Well, Diaz is aware that he was the cause for all the excitement. In fact, he wants to be given some credit for that, as he made clear with a Twitter post. This message, in typical Diaz-fashion, saw him demand some respect be put on his name.

Don’t act like I didn’t kick this whole fight shit back in gear… — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 5, 2020

“Don’t act like i didn’t kick this whole fight s–t back in gear….”

Nate Diaz certainly has a good point. In a year where things were a bit dry at the start, the whole UFC 244 affair was quite exciting. Despite the fact that he lost the bout, he should still be given some credit for orchestrating the whole BMF title, and everything that went along with it.