Natalia Silva Sees Alexa Grasso In The Mix For Her First UFC Title Defense

Natalia Silva is not treating Jasmine Jasudavicius’s victory over Erin Blanchfield as an automatic ticket to her first title defense. The UFC flyweight champion identifies Alexa Grasso as another contender with a strong case.

Silva leaves the choice open

In a Portuguese-language interview published Wednesday, Silva acknowledges that Jasudavicius deserves consideration after beating an opponent who had been performing well. She also points to having already defeated the Canadian, without ruling out a rematch. Grasso’s recent dominant victories are her example of why the discussion should include other women.

Silva’s broader position is that she wants opponents coming off wins, intends to defend when called upon and regards matchmaking as the promotion’s responsibility. She says, in an English translation:

Whatever the UFC decides for me, I’m here to fight. Whoever wants to be a dominant champion needs to beat anyone.

Silva defeated Jasudavicius in her UFC debut on June 18, 2022, in Austin, Texas. That first meeting was a three-round contest, not a title fight.

Segura aí! A campeã peso-mosca Natália Silva colocou água no chopp da Jasmine Jasudavicius que começou uma campanha pelo title shot. Apesar de não descartar a canadense como a 1ª desafiante ao seu título, a mineira afirmou que outras merecem prioridade na corrida pela vaga. pic.twitter.com/QLcv8pBwS8 — Ag. Fight (@AgFight) October 21, 2026

Recent results put two familiar opponents in contention

Jasudavicius earned her latest victory on October 17 at Rogers Place in Edmonton. All three judges scored the three-round fight 29-28 against Blanchfield. Her grappling established the early advantage: she took dominant positions and threatened submissions across the first two rounds before Blanchfield had more success standing in the third.

The result gave the Canadian consecutive wins and seven victories in her past eight appearances. It was the co-main event of the card headlined by Mike Malott and Joaquin Buckley, rather than a championship eliminator carrying an announced guarantee. MiddleEasy’s Jasudavicius-Blanchfield result coverage details the fight.

The October 20 rankings update placed Jasudavicius third among the numbered contenders, a gain of three positions. Grasso was second, behind Valentina Shevchenko, while Manon Fiorot stood fourth and Blanchfield fifth. Silva appeared separately as champion. Those positions describe the current standings; they do not constitute a signed defense.

Grasso’s own recent success includes a unanimous decision over Fiorot at Noche UFC on September 12 in Glendale, Arizona. She won 29-28 on all three cards. That victory over another leading contender provides a specific competitive achievement behind the champion’s reference to her, rather than relying only on Grasso’s former titleholder status.

Silva has held the belt since her five-round victory over Wang Cong on October 3 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City. The unanimous decision came by scores of 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46. The championship was vacant after Shevchenko relinquished it, so the next booking will be Silva’s first defense, not an attempt to win an interim title.