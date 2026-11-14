Natalia Alves Submits Raiane Vinuto To Win LFA Strawweight Title

Natalia Alves captured the vacant LFA strawweight championship by submitting Raiane Vinuto in the first round of their LFA 246 main event. The promotion confirmed the finish at 4:34 on November 13 in Cajamar, Brazil.

The title opportunity followed Aieza Bertolso’s departure from the championship after earning a UFC contract through Dana White’s Contender Series. Alves and Vinuto therefore entered a contest for an unoccupied belt, not a defense against an existing champion.

Round 1: A submission threat changes hands

In a translated and condensed account of MMAPLANET’s written ringside report, Vinuto initially used her longer reach, jab feints and lateral movement to manage distance. Alves advanced with short steps, attacked the body and connected her offense with a left hook. Both fighters kicked the inside leg, while Alves also switched stances.

A jab toward the body preceded Alves’ double-leg entry. She lifted Vinuto to complete the takedown, then worked to pass while defending an armbar. The positions changed from north-south to side control before Vinuto recovered guard.

Vinuto attacked the right arm from closed guard and extended the trapped limb in a belly-down armbar. Alves escaped by stepping across her opponent and regained north-south control. Punches from above then opened her own attack on Vinuto’s right arm, producing the armbar that ended the bout.

In the promotion’s video, Alves wears black-and-yellow shorts and red wrist tape, while Vinuto has blue wrist markings. The referee moves closer during the exchange and intervenes once the submission is complete.

An unbeaten contender takes the vacant belt

LFA‘s original matchup announcement introduced Alves at 8-0 overall, with four wins in four appearances for the organization. It also identified her as a veteran of The Ultimate Fighter. This was her first opportunity to compete for an LFA championship, making the main-event assignment a new step within an already unbeaten promotional run.

Vinuto arrived with a 6-1 professional record and a victory at LFA 241 in Belo Horizonte behind her. The promotion paired those contrasting records in the headline slot at Ginasio do Polvilho, with the women’s championship leading its return to Sao Paulo state.

Our earlier coverage of the title booking outlined the stakes before fight night. The event was LFA’s sixth Brazilian show of 2026 and its final appearance in the country that year.

The show was carried in the United States by VICE TV and FloCombat. LFA also arranged Spanish-language coverage on ESPN Deportes in the U.S. and ESPN KnockOut across Latin America for the championship card.

The separate welterweight title result is covered independently.