Nachyn Sat received a 180-day suspension and a 5% purse reduction after testing positive for meldonium at PANCRASE 367. The promotion’s November 24 disciplinary notice describes emergency medical treatment before the bout and failures to check and disclose that treatment.

The suspension runs from October 5, 2026, through April 2, 2027. His October 4 purse is reduced. The reduction is a percentage, not a disclosed monetary amount. PANCRASE says the sanction became final after Sat did not appeal within the prescribed deadline.

Emergency treatment factored into the decision

According to the Japanese notice, Sat suffered carbon monoxide poisoning while working on July 23 and was taken to a medical facility for emergency treatment, including an intravenous infusion.

PANCRASE considered those circumstances but found that he had opportunities to verify the administered ingredients before competing. It also said the treatment had not been declared in advance; it learned of it after testing. Its decision balanced his medical situation with his responsibility for checking and reporting treatment.

The statement identifies neither a measured meldonium concentration nor the treatment provider. PANCRASE will reinforce medication and treatment disclosure guidance for athletes and their representatives.

The October bout and the wider testing report

The finding came from the October 4 event at New Pier Hall in Tokyo. PANCRASE’s published testing report continues to list Sat’s lightweight main-event victory over Kazuki Kasai as a first-round TKO by ground punches at 4:19. Neither the notice nor that result listing announces a reversal of the outcome.

The other five tested fighters returned no prohibited substances or metabolites. They were Kasai, Kaisei Ujihara, Riccardo Pala, Sayako and Jimena Osorio. Ujihara and Pala contested the strawweight co-main event, while Sayako and Osorio met at women’s atomweight.

PANCRASE identifies Sports Medicine Research & Testing Laboratory in the United States as its testing laboratory. Its program began at PANCRASE 307 on July 21, 2019, and the organization says testing will continue for title fights and international matchups.

Sat’s official profile lists him with IdeaJJ, representing Mongolia, and gives his birth date as January 5, 1998. The profile records an 8-3 MMA record when he first entered PANCRASE, followed by the Kasai win; that entry record should not be mistaken for an updated post-fight total.

WADA’s 2026 Prohibited List places meldonium in section S4.4.3, under metabolic modulators. That category is prohibited both in and out of competition. The classification is separate from the individual sanction, which in this case was determined and announced by PANCRASE.

Related anti-doping coverage: Maryna Moroz’s meldonium sanction, Islam Makhachev’s historical meldonium clearance, and Iasmin Lucindo’s account of supplement responsibility.