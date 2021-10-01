Michael ‘Venom’ Page Edges Douglas Lima By Split Decision In Rematch – Bellator 267 Results (Highlights)

Michael ‘Venom’ Page earned redemption and arguably the biggest win of his career.

The Briton took on Douglas Lima in a welterweight headliner at the Bellator 267 event which took place Friday night at Wembley Arena in London, England.

It was notably a rematch of their 2019 meeting that saw Lima deliver an emphatic second-round knockout which was Page’s first-ever professional defeat.

It was a back-and-forth contest with Page catching Lima on a couple of occasions while the latter would have plenty of control on the ground.

In the end, two of the three judges scored it to Page who not only earned revenge over Lima with a split decision victory, but could now be set for the next welterweight title shot.

Check out the highlights below: