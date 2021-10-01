Skip to Content

Michael ‘Venom’ Page Edges Douglas Lima By Split Decision In Rematch – Bellator 267 Results (Highlights)

After getting knocked out by Lima for his first professional defeat back in 2019, Page was able to earn redemption on Friday night.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Abhinav Kini

Michael ‘Venom’ Page Edges Douglas Lima By Split Decision In Rematch – Bellator 267 Results (Highlights)
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

Michael ‘Venom’ Page earned redemption and arguably the biggest win of his career.

The Briton took on Douglas Lima in a welterweight headliner at the Bellator 267 event which took place Friday night at Wembley Arena in London, England.

It was notably a rematch of their 2019 meeting that saw Lima deliver an emphatic second-round knockout which was Page’s first-ever professional defeat.

It was a back-and-forth contest with Page catching Lima on a couple of occasions while the latter would have plenty of control on the ground.

In the end, two of the three judges scored it to Page who not only earned revenge over Lima with a split decision victory, but could now be set for the next welterweight title shot.

Check out the highlights below:

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Michael Bisping Jon Jones
Michael Bisping On Jon Jones Arrest: 'It's Absolutely F—king Disgusting, As A Man, As A Fighter, As A Human Being'
← Read Last Post
Aspen Ladd
Aspen Ladd vs. Macy Chiasson Off UFC Vegas 38, Ladd Reacts To Scale Fail
Read Next Post →