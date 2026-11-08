Murtazali Magomedov Beats Jose Delano After Late Knockdown At UFC Vegas 124 (Highlights)

Murtazali Magomedov had to go to the scorecards for the first time in his professional career, beating Jose Delano by unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 124. A left hook in the closing seconds supplied the final dramatic moment of their November 7 featherweight contest at Meta APEX in Las Vegas.

The unbeaten Kyrgyzstan fighter improved to 12-0 and earned his second UFC victory. His opponent fell to 17-4, ending a five-fight winning streak. Both had reached the promotion through the 2025 season of Dana White’s Contender Series, and each was making his second Octagon appearance.

Round 1: Delano Establishes His Kicking Game

MMAPLANET’s round-by-round report described Delano attacking the calf and inside leg while answering the advancing Magomedov with counters. The Brazilian mixed in stance changes and feints, then landed an elbow from a fence clinch. Magomedov connected with a right straight as they traded kicks. A single-leg attempt did not settle the exchange. After a front kick left Delano off balance, the closing action moved to the canvas.

Round 2: Repeated Scrambles Keep It Competitive

A grappling exchange put Magomedov on top, but Delano scrambled back up. Pressure against the fence produced another takedown and a front-headlock attack. Delano used the cage to regain his feet, reversed position and answered with short punches and elbows. At distance, Magomedov threw a right high kick while Delano answered with hooks and a left to the body.

Round 3: Magomedov Lands Late

Delano alternated stances, linking his punches to right calf kicks. Magomedov returned to single-leg entries and cage pressure, taking him down again. From closed guard, the Brazilian pushed him away with his legs to stand, then threw spinning attacks. With only seconds remaining, a left hook dropped him; Magomedov followed him to the floor, but the horn sounded before a stoppage.

RIGHT AT THE END ‼️ Who won this fight between Magomedov and Delano!? [ #UFCVegas124 | LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/vKOs3tm4Pu — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) November 7, 2026

Across the full contest, the UFC’s official account credited Delano with landing more strikes, driven largely by his low kicks, while noting that Magomedov secured takedowns in every round. Those entries did not translate into uninterrupted control: the Brazilian repeatedly stood back up, forcing the unbeaten prospect to work through striking exchanges as well as grappling.

All Three Judges Agree On The Round Scores

Adalaide Byrd, Eric Colon and David Lethaby each awarded Delano the first round, 10-9, and gave Magomedov the second and third by the same margin. That produced identical 29-28 totals: 9+10+10 for the winner and 10+9+9 for his opponent. No point deductions were listed on the official scorecard.

STILL UNDEFEATED ❗️ Murtazali Magomedov digs deep and earns the UD victory! [ #UFCVegas124 is LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/jh01KHIk9W — UFC (@ufc) November 7, 2026

The bout was refereed by Keith Peterson. The official weight record listed Delano at 145.5 pounds and Magomedov at 146, placing both within the allowance for a non-title featherweight contest.

For Magomedov, the extended test contrasted with his June UFC debut against Melsik Baghdasaryan, which ended in a twister submission after 77 seconds. His pre-fight official record comprised five knockouts and six submissions, with seven opening-round finishes. Delano arrived with a different recent experience: an April unanimous-decision win over Robert Ruchala, part of an 11-1 run across his previous twelve outings.

Earlier on the same card, Austin Bashi submitted Carlos Calderon and Jose Souza knocked out Jonny Parsons, both in the opening round.