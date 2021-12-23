Belal Muhammad Responds To Critics Calling Him Boring, Wants Jorge Masvidal Or Colby Covington

Belal Muhammad is not paying attention to his critics too much.

Muhammad is coming off arguably the biggest win of his career after outwrestling Stephen Thompson over three rounds in the UFC Vegas 45 co-headliner this past weekend.

“Wonderboy” got little offense off as he was virtually kept on the ground for the entirety of the fight with Muhammad looking close to finishing him towards the end of the first round.

However, given the overall nature of the fight and Thompson being a fan favorite, many observers were not entertained with Muhammad receiving plenty of criticism.

Among the complaints were that he was boring and was never an exciting fighter to begin with. So what does Muhammad think of all the criticism he has received since?

“Honestly, to all the naysayers — LOL. I went in there and I dominated,” Muhammad told ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. “It’s not like I sat there and held him down and didn’t do anything. I had great ground and pound, I almost finished him in the first round. I’m not going to sit there and play kickboxing with a kickboxing world champion. People are just slow. “… I know there’s a lot of haters out there that are hating that I’m going to the top. But you guys are going to be seeing a lot more of that of me up there so stay tuned.”

Belal Muhammad: I Want Jorge Masvidal Or Colby Covington Next

Whatever the critics think, Muhammad is now a top-five welterweight and could be one win away from getting his first-ever title shot.

He’s already called out Khamzat Chimaev, but if he had a choice, Muhammad has two names in mind for his next opponent — Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

“Most preferred, I would say Colby just for the disdain I have for him. I don’t like him at all,” Muhammad added. “But for a fan fight, I think a Masvidal fight would be fun. Just because our styles match up very well. “He has a bunch of fans, I could steal some of those guys. Those two make the most sense out of all them, honestly.”

Either one of those would be intriguing matchups and given his new ranking, it’s more than possible at least one of them could happen in the near future.

You can watch the full interview below: