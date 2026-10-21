Movsar Evloev Welcomes Arman Tsarukyan At 145, With UFC Approval

Movsar Evloev has welcomed the possibility of Arman Tsarukyan moving to featherweight, while making UFC approval a condition of any meeting. His October 21 media-day answer was an invitation, not an announcement that the pair have agreed to fight.

First comes Alexander Volkanovski. Evloev challenges the featherweight champion at UFC 333 on October 24, with Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi hosting the event. Petr Yan’s bantamweight championship defense against Merab Dvalishvili is the other advertised title fight on the card.

Who Chooses The Opponent?

In the Russian-language interview carried by Meta Fight, Evloev said he has fought the opponents assigned throughout his career. He considers accepting challenges his role, rather than controlling the promotion’s matchmaking.

He said, in the English translation published by FREAK.MMA:

“It makes no difference who I fight. Make 145 and we’ll fight, if the UFC wants that fight, of course.”

He welcomed challengers arriving from either direction and described stronger opposition as motivation to improve. Winning a championship, he added elsewhere in the interview, would begin his legacy work; even two defenses would need to be judged against the opponents involved.

Two Divisions, Different Title Routes

Tsarukyan’s interest in featherweight predates this week. In March, he publicly presented himself as an option for the division after UFC London. That earlier social-media push toward a featherweight opportunity explains why the question remains relevant, but it was not a signed agreement with Evloev and should not be read as a new commitment made on Wednesday.

Volkanovski had also previously entertained Tsarukyan as a potential challenger. During the buildup to UFC 325, he identified making the featherweight limit as a prerequisite and spoke positively about testing himself against strong wrestlers. That was an earlier champion’s assessment, not confirmation that UFC had selected Tsarukyan over the existing featherweight contenders.

The competing lightweight route has become part of the current discussion as well. Michael Bisping argued on October 17 that Tsarukyan should face Justin Gaethje if the lightweight champion continues fighting. He weighed that sporting claim against the commercial appeal of Volkanovski’s proposed meeting with Gaethje, rather than reporting a promotional decision.

Bisping considered Volkanovski’s popularity and achievements reasons the alternative could attract attention. He also noted the problem with a farewell scenario in which a winner could leave with the lightweight belt. His analysis therefore concerned both contender priority and what happens to a championship afterward, not simply which pairing might entertain fans.

Those are separate possibilities, not interchangeable bookings: Tsarukyan pursuing a lightweight championship, Volkanovski discussing a move up, and Evloev being asked about a lightweight coming down. Saturday’s confirmed featherweight contest is the immediate sporting test against which those proposals are being discussed.