“The Assassin Baby” is one of the freshest nicknames in all of mixed martial arts. Especially due to how well the moniker fits UFC flyweight, Brandon Moreno. However, fans have noticed that Moreno may resemble a character from a popular comedy film. Which, is why Moreno jokingly mentioned that he would contemplate changing his nickname to “Mexican McLovin.”

Moreno is coming off of a massive victory against Brandon Royval. During their encounter at UFC 255, Brandon was able to pull off an impressive TKO victory and it only took him one round to do so. The performance earned Moreno a title shot against Deiveson Figueiredo which is scheduled to take place at UFC 256.

Moreno on Switching Nickname to Mexican McLovin

Speaking to the media, Moreno spoke about his current nickname with TMZ Sports. Furthermore, his willingness to change it to Mexican McLovin.

“It’s fine for me. When I had my debut in the UFC, Daniel Cormier gave me that nickname. To be honest, it’s so funny. I love it,” Moreno said in reference to his current nickname. “It’s perfect. I mean, I love it. I love it. Maybe I can change the nickname. No more ‘Assassin Baby.’ Now, McLovin. ‘Mexican McLovin.’ F*ck it,” Moreno said.

Changing Nicknames

Afterward, Moreno spoke about the possibilities of meeting Christopher Mintz-Plasse, the actor who plays “McLovin” in the film “Superbad.”

“Not yet, hopefully in the future. You never know,” Moreno said about meeting the real-life McLovin. “After I get the title, I need to make some statements or call him on the microphone with Joe Rogan or something. You never know.”

Do fans believe that Moreno should change his nickname? After all, according to Twitter, the resemblance to McLovin is non-existent. Nonetheless, if Brandon can successfully defeat Deiveson Figueiredo, expect a lot of fun media opportunities to present themselves. Including, a moment shared by both Moreno and the real McLovin.