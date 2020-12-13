An exciting lightweight bout between Rafael Fiziev and Renato Moicano takes place on the UFC 256 prelims.

Round 1

Moicano lands a body kick. He attempts a one two but Fiziev avoids it. Fiziev connects with a big leg kick. He then lands a barrage of hard body kicks before following it up with a leg kick. Moicano starts to jab a bit more before landing a body kick of his own. Fiziev is super quick with his combos but Moicano remains calm in the center of the Octagon. Moicano lands a nice right hand but sees his takedown stuffed soon after. Fiziev throws a huge striking combo and connects with his last right hand. However, Fiziev connects with another quick combo that drops Moicano as the referee quickly stops the fight!

Official result: Rafael Fiziev defeats Renato Moicano via first-round knockout (4:05).

Check out the finish below: