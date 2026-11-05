Mohammed Walid Replaces Injured Badakhshi Against Matheus Severino At OKTAGON 97

Mohammed Walid has stepped in to face Matheus Severino at OKTAGON 97 after Abdul Karim Badakhshi withdrew through injury. The promotion announced the replacement on November 4, three days before Saturday’s event in Hannover, Germany. It identified the new matchup as a bantamweight contest and listed Walid at 8-6 and Severino at 15-5.

The announcement did not identify Badakhshi’s injury, its severity or a recovery timetable. It also did not give a rescheduled date for his return. The confirmed change is an opponent substitution for Severino, rather than the removal of that slot from the November 7 show.

A Late Opening For Hannover’s Walid

Walid’s official profile places the 31-year-old with Fightschool Hannover, giving him a local connection to this late opportunity. The promotion credits him with seven finishes among eight professional MMA victories and describes a submission-oriented record. His athlete page already lists Severino as his next opponent, matching the replacement announcement. Walid is officially listed at 168 centimeters, three centimeters taller than Severino.

His most recent recorded appearance was a unanimous-decision defeat against Abdullah Sultani at OKTAGON 85 on March 7. That followed a first-round knockout loss to David Dvorak in Hannover the previous September. Before those setbacks, Walid defeated Aaron Aby by unanimous decision at OKTAGON 69 in April 2025, demonstrating that his wins have not all required a finish. His eight wins break down into five submissions, two knockouts and one decision. The submission victories include rear-naked chokes and guillotines, with his most recent submission coming against Omer Cankardesler in March 2024.

🚨 FIGHT UPDATE 🚨 Abdul Karim Badakhshi has suffered an injury so is out of #OKTAGON97 this Saturday. Dangerous finisher, Mohammed Walid (8-6) 🇩🇪 steps in to face LFA veteran, Matheus Severino (15-5) 🇧🇷 at bantamweight. 📺 https://t.co/J975ZEuwCf | RTL+ | TVP Sport | DAZN pic.twitter.com/BJU3jlAllE — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) November 4, 2026

Severino Keeps His Place On The Card

Severino, 29, represents Chute Boxe João Emilio. His promotional biography identifies him as a titleholder in three Brazilian organizations and the brother of Igor Severino, the bantamweight champion who headlines Saturday’s card. The two brothers therefore have separate assignments at the same event; Matheus is not the champion in the main event.

The Brazilian’s latest recorded fight was a unanimous-decision victory over Shawn Marcos da Silva at OKTAGON 85 in March. His preceding LFA appearances produced contrasting results: he stopped Alan Gabriel in 47 seconds in May 2025, then lost by third-round knockout to Marcos Degli that July. Those results provide the immediate competitive background to a bout now proceeding with a changed opponent. Severino’s 15 victories comprise four knockouts, five submissions and six decisions. He has not lost by submission in the listed professional results; four of his five defeats came by knockout or technical knockout, while the other went to the judges.

The Announced Weight Class Is Bantamweight

Both official athlete pages still categorize these fighters as flyweights. Saturday’s announcement nevertheless expressly books their meeting at bantamweight. That distinction applies to this matchup; the replacement notice does not establish that either man has permanently left his listed division or that any title is at stake in their contest.

OKTAGON 97 takes place on November 7 at ZAG Arena. The advertised championship main event pairs Igor Severino with unbeaten local challenger Max Holzer. Elsewhere on the card, the promotion lists Palokaj against Mohsen and Aslaner against Frimpong. The event page also advertises Ryšavý against Bark and Makin against Bartoněk, providing the wider card context for the late replacement.