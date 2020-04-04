Stipe Miocic Stars As Modelo Donates $500,000 To First Responders

Modelo Supporting Those Fighting For Us

Modelo is doing its part in supporting those with a fighting spirit.

The beer company posted an announcement video on Friday stating that they will be donating $500,000 to the “First Responders First” initiative that supports workers contributing in the fight against COVID-19.

The short video briefly features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic — who has a partnership with Modelo — in his firefighting gear.

“As many of us in the workforce are being asked to serve public health by stepping back and staying home, one population is being tasked to step forward,” the “First Responders First” donation page stated. “Our frontline health workers are the pandemic’s first responders. And they are lacking even rudimentary resources as they risk their own health and endure burnout, exhaustion and many other challenges on our behalf. “These health professionals are our first responders in the fight against the coronavirus. They will also be our guides and community allies on the road to our full recovery as a healthy nation. They’re taking care of us. We need to help take care of them. Donations to #FirstRespondersFirst will provide essential supplies, equipment and resources for protecting frontline healthcare workers.”

There are over 1.1 million confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide while it has also taken the lives of over 60,000 people at the time of writing.

If you want to donate along with Modelo and help out those battling the deadly pandemic, you can do so by clicking here.