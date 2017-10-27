MMA Rundown

MMA Yearbook: A young Fedor Emelianenko and his brother Alexander on the playground

·
0 0 157 0
Share4
+1

Can’t get over how a young Fedor was also a very tan Fedor Emelianenko. Young Fedor was a child of the sun and embraced the outdoors.

The less said about the look in eyes of young Alexander Emelianenko the better.

Gaining his future MMA abilities through the power of the sun’s Crepuscular rays, the only way a young Fedor’s could contain his mutant powers was by covering his body with sweater. At that age a shirtless teen Fedor was too much for this Earth world.

Please cover that Russian tan with a sweater of absolute victory ASAP.

Check out this rare picture of a young Fedor Emelianenko and his brother Alexander probably just doing Sambo stuff on the local playground park.

mm
Tommy Messano
Tommy Messano is a writer residing in Gilbert, Arizona who is best known for his work as a Mixed Martial Arts journalist. His work has been featured on a number of publications, including Sherdog.com, MiddleEasy.com, ESPN.com, the abandoned WCL.com as well as his own site, ULTMMA.com (R.I.P). An Arizona State University alum he can often be found marketing and public relating things to people when not writing on The Internet.
Share4
+1
Tags:

Related Posts

MMA Rundown

Fedor Bobble
MMA Rundown

MMA Rundown

Comments

comments