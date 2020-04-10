Quarantine and Chill with Your Favorite MMA Fighters on Twitch 

Quarantine and Chill with MMA Fighters on Twitch

By now, fans of mixed martial arts are all huffing and puffing, tossing and turning in their self-isolated rooms knowing that no fights will be happening for the foreseeable future. But, does that mean that the UFC is totally out of our lives? Every single night, some of MMA fan’s favorite fighters are participating in one of their favorite hobbies away from the cage; video games. Sure, fighters currently won’t be bashing each other’s faces in. But, they are currently providing high-quality content over on Twitch. Don’t worry, we’ve done all of the grunt work. Here are some of the best MMA fighters on Twitch. Now, fans can still see their favorite fighters during isolation.

Twitch Link: https://www.twitch.tv/blessedmma

Games Played: Call of Duty: Warzone

Fans of Max Holloway can normally catch him on the heated battlefields of Call of Duty. As an active streamer, Holloway enjoys answering questions from his fans. Plus, Max’s superstar son Rush (aka Mini Blessed) always makes an appearance on stream.

Twitch Link: https://www.twitch.tv/stipemiocic

Games Played: Call of Duty: Warzone

Even the heavyweight champion of the world enjoys gaming. Usually, fans of Stipe can find him playing Call of Duty. During his streams, he always reveals his inner thoughts about the current landscape of the heavyweight division.

Don’t hesitate to ask Stipe who he is willing to fight. He’s always interactive with his fans and fields all questions about the UFC.

Twitch Link: https://www.twitch.tv/chrisweidman

Games Played: Call of Duty, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Chris Weidman is one of the most transparent fighters that streams on Twitch. He always gives details on his current status in a fight camp, fighters that have turned him down, and things that happen when he trains.

Weidman is also very honest when speaking about fighters who might be using steroids, how he feels about USADA, and fighters unions. Viewers of Weidman may even get hired by him, as he is always looking for people to help him navigate social media and marketing.

Twitch Link: https://www.twitch.tv/mightygaming

Games Played: Escape From Tarkov, PUBG, World of Warcraft

Demetrious Johnson is known as the founding father of Twitch in the MMA world. As the first self proclaimed gamer of MMA, DJ plays a variety of games.

One of the best things about his channel is that he pretty much streams around the clock. So, anyone that wants a chance to speak to the GOAT has their opportunity to do so. Johnson’s community is growing larger each day, so do yourself a favor and join the exciting Mighty Gaming Squad.

Twitch Link: https://www.twitch.tv/sugashow_og

Games Played: Fortnite, Call of Duty

The Suga Show doesn’t stop when Sean O’Malley knocks out an opponent. After the bright lights turn down low, Sean O’Malley spends most of his time gaming with friends.

Of course, there’s a lot of smoke and a lot of beverages as he chats with his supporters. O’Malley usually steams Fortnite, but lately he’s been into Call of Duty: Warzone.

More MMA Fighters on Twitch

Here’s a list of more fighters on Twitch and how to find them: