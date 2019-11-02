Watch MMA Fighter Win Via Leg Sweep Knockout

Chelsea Hackett defeats Nicole Szepesvary by way of leg sweep knockout!

It was among the stranger ways to win a fight but Chelsea Hackett pulled off an oddly effective leg sweep knockout victory against her opponent Nicole Szepesvary in the beginning of the second round at Eternal MMA 49 matchup on Friday.

Szepesvary threw a front kick with her right leg which Hackett caught before sweeping the former’s left leg with her left leg and slamming her onto the canvas for the knockout victory.

Here’s the video from UFC Fight Pass via Twitter with the caption…

“TKO by sweep. It’s just how we do at #EternalMMA49”

TKO by sweep. It's just how we do at #EternalMMA49 pic.twitter.com/G53vKXa6P2 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) November 1, 2019

It’s definitely different but hey… whatever gets the job done!