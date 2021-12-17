 Skip to Content

Defeat Via Puke: Fighter Suffers Loss After Hurling Due To Body Kick (Video)

One amateur fighter was in for a rude and messy awakening when he took a body kick.

It’s not often that a fighter pukes in the middle of a bout.

MMA has long had a whacky side. We’ve seen countless freakshow fights and things that simply don’t go according to plan. Add a new one to the list as vomiting after taking a gnarly body shot doesn’t exactly occur frequently.

That’s exactly what happened to Justin Little. On Dec. 10, Fighting Alliance Championship held its 11th event. The second match of the night featured a scrap between Little and Van San. 

Fight fans and Little got more than they bargained for. 

Fighter Goes To Puke City

In the third round of an amateur contest, San connected with a solid push kick to Little’s body. Little turned his back in pain and couldn’t help but puke. The referee called a halt to the bout without hesitation. San was declared the winner via TKO and courtesy of puke.

Here’s the footage below.

Attention staff, cleanup is required inside the cage.

According to Tapology, the win over Little improves San’s amateur record to 3-1. Tapology also lists an 0-3 amateur record for Little. The site also notes it is the third straight loss by Little, who has been stopped in all of those fights.

I don’t know what’s worse, barfing inside the cage or being kneed out of it. Regardless, neither situation sounds fun for the one on the receiving end.

